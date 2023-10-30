Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
30.10.2023 17:01:06

EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 70. Interim Announcement
FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

30.10.2023 / 17:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 70th Interim Announcement

Mannheim – October 30th, 2023 – In the period from October 23, 2023, until and including October 27, 2023, 38,200 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 33,115 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
23/10/2023 93 34.74 AQEU
23/10/2023 237 34.85 CEUX
23/10/2023 157 34.72 TQEX
23/10/2023 7,163 34.64 XETA
24/10/2023 528 35.06 AQEU
24/10/2023 1,583 35.02 CEUX
24/10/2023 17 35.02 TQEX
24/10/2023 5,472 34.99 XETA
25/10/2023 343 34.65 CEUX
25/10/2023 7,307 34.72 XETA
26/10/2023 51 34.76 AQEU
26/10/2023 728 34.87 CEUX
26/10/2023 75 34.90 TQEX
26/10/2023 6,796 34.87 XETA
27/10/2023 459 37.12 CEUX
27/10/2023 7,191 36.72 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
23/10/2023 987 29.39 AQEU
23/10/2023 1,089 29.37 CEUX
23/10/2023 3,999 29.41 XETA
24/10/2023 963 29.39 AQEU
24/10/2023 1,555 29.48 CEUX
24/10/2023 4,477 29.40 XETA
25/10/2023 977 29.22 AQEU
25/10/2023 1,442 29.18 CEUX
25/10/2023 3,757 29.20 XETA
26/10/2023 959 29.02 AQEU
26/10/2023 1,528 29.01 CEUX
26/10/2023 4,477 29.02 XETA
27/10/2023 930 30.21 AQEU
27/10/2023 1,574 30.12 CEUX
27/10/2023 4,401 30.14 XETA

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including October 27, 2023, amounts to a number of 2,640,367 preference shares and 2,797,679 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

 

Mannheim, 30/10/2023

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com


Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
