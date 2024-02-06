06.02.2024 12:09:41

EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 85. Interim Announcement
FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

06.02.2024 / 12:09 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 85th Interim Announcement

Mannheim – February 6th, 2024 – In the period from January 29, 2024, until and including February 2, 2024, 42,400 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 33,008 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
29/01/2024 484 41.26 AQEU
29/01/2024 1,096 41.27 CEUX
29/01/2024 118 41.32 TQEX
29/01/2024 7,002 41.22 XETA
30/01/2024 311 41.57 AQEU
30/01/2024 595 41.24 CEUX
30/01/2024 301 41.25 TQEX
30/01/2024 6,293 41.25 XETA
31/01/2024 172 41.18 AQEU
31/01/2024 1,143 41.09 CEUX
31/01/2024 61 41.07 TQEX
31/01/2024 8,024 41.13 XETA
01/02/2024 297 40.83 AQEU
01/02/2024 1,305 40.83 CEUX
01/02/2024 324 40.88 TQEX
01/02/2024 6,474 40.80 XETA
02/02/2024 496 40.76 AQEU
02/02/2024 1,630 40.79 CEUX
02/02/2024 384 40.82 TQEX
02/02/2024 5,890 40.75 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
29/01/2024 894 33.18 AQEU
29/01/2024 1,766 33.11 CEUX
29/01/2024 4,117 33.14 XETA
30/01/2024 932 33.22 AQEU
30/01/2024 1,783 33.19 CEUX
30/01/2024 2,980 33.17 XETA
31/01/2024 946 33.19 AQEU
31/01/2024 1,906 33.19 CEUX
31/01/2024 4,041 33.15 XETA
01/02/2024 955 33.15 AQEU
01/02/2024 1,853 33.16 CEUX
01/02/2024 3,940 33.17 XETA
02/02/2024 1,030 33.26 AQEU
02/02/2024 1,885 33.23 CEUX
02/02/2024 3,980 33.21 XETA
       
       

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including February 2, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,164,681 preference shares and 3,131,551 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

 

Mannheim, 6/2/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz/ackermann@fuchs/com


06.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

1831473  06.02.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1831473&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Nachrichten