EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 96. Interim Announcement

Mannheim – April 23, 2024 – In the period from April 15, 2024, until and including April 19, 2024, 61,108 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 34,266 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
15/04/2024 671 45.62 AQEU
15/04/2024 1,163 45.65 CEUX
15/04/2024 724 45.63 TQEX
15/04/2024 10,442 45.62 XETA
16/04/2024 458 44.77 AQEU
16/04/2024 5,059 44.79 CEUX
16/04/2024 685 44.81 TQEX
16/04/2024 15,598 44.79 XETA
17/04/2024 38 44.94 CEUX
17/04/2024 3,761 44.82 XETA
18/04/2024 125 44.69 AQEU
18/04/2024 1,815 44.60 CEUX
18/04/2024 411 44.56 TQEX
18/04/2024 10,399 44.55 XETA
19/04/2024 680 44.41 AQEU
19/04/2024 1,044 44.32 CEUX
19/04/2024 185 44.19 TQEX
19/04/2024 7,850 44.23 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
15/04/2024 571 36.55 AQEU
15/04/2024 688 36.49 CEUX
15/04/2024 3,800 36.38 XETA
16/04/2024 581 35.58 AQEU
16/04/2024 1,364 35.56 CEUX
16/04/2024 112 35.62 TQEX
16/04/2024 6,192 35.56 XETA
17/04/2024 414 35.68 AQEU
17/04/2024 1,446 35.78 CEUX
17/04/2024 7,005 35.74 XETA
18/04/2024 600 35.76 AQEU
18/04/2024 1,460 35.79 CEUX
18/04/2024 6,971 35.74 XETA
19/04/2024 444 35.55 AQEU
19/04/2024 2,618 35.53 XETA

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including April 19, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,528,158 preference shares and 3,592,872 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

 

Mannheim, 23/04/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz/ackermann@fuchs/com


Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
