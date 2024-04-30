|
30.04.2024 10:08:32
EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE
/ Share buyback 97. Interim Announcement
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback – 97. Interim Announcement
Mannheim – April 30, 2024 – In the period from April 22, 2024, until and including April 28, 2024, 43,894 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 30,793 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.
Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:
Preference shares
Ordinary shares
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including April 28, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,572,052 preference shares and 3,623,665 ordinary shares.
The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.
Mannheim, 30/04/2024
FUCHS SE
The Executive Board
Contact
30.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FUCHS SE
|Einsteinstraße 11
|68169 Mannheim
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fuchs.com/gruppe
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1892895 30.04.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu FUCHS SE VZmehr Nachrichten
|
30.04.24
|EQS-AFR: FUCHS SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
30.04.24
|EQS-AFR: FUCHS SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
30.04.24
|ROUNDUP: Fuchs verdient im Auftaktquartal mehr - Jahresziele bestätigt (dpa-AFX)
|
30.04.24
|EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
30.04.24
|EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
30.04.24
|Fuchs verdient im Auftaktquartal mehr - Jahresziele bestätigt (dpa-AFX)
|
30.04.24
|EQS-News: FUCHS with good start into financial year 2024 (EQS Group)
|
30.04.24
|EQS-News: FUCHS mit gutem Start ins Geschäftsjahr 2024 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu FUCHS SE VZmehr Analysen
|30.04.24
|FUCHS Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.24
|FUCHS Add
|Baader Bank
|30.04.24
|FUCHS Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.04.24
|FUCHS Hold
|Warburg Research
|23.04.24
|FUCHS Hold
|Warburg Research
|30.04.24
|FUCHS Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.24
|FUCHS Add
|Baader Bank
|30.04.24
|FUCHS Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.04.24
|FUCHS Hold
|Warburg Research
|23.04.24
|FUCHS Hold
|Warburg Research
|30.04.24
|FUCHS Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.24
|FUCHS Add
|Baader Bank
|18.04.24
|FUCHS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.04.24
|FUCHS Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.03.24
|FUCHS Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.03.23
|FUCHS Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|30.04.24
|FUCHS Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.04.24
|FUCHS Hold
|Warburg Research
|23.04.24
|FUCHS Hold
|Warburg Research
|03.04.24
|FUCHS Halten
|DZ BANK
|14.03.24
|FUCHS Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|FUCHS SE VZ
|43,72
|1,44%