EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

30.04.2024 / 10:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 97. Interim Announcement

Mannheim – April 30, 2024 – In the period from April 22, 2024, until and including April 28, 2024, 43,894 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 30,793 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
22/04/2024 8 44.52 CEUX
22/04/2024 62 44.31 TQEX
22/04/2024 3,430 44.38 XETA
23/04/2024 534 43.98 AQEU
23/04/2024 5,530 44.00 CEUX
23/04/2024 815 43.88 TQEX
23/04/2024 13,121 43.96 XETA
24/04/2024 99 44.06 CEUX
24/04/2024 102 44.17 TQEX
24/04/2024 3,059 44.18 XETA
25/04/2024 581 43.88 AQEU
25/04/2024 4,428 43.86 CEUX
25/04/2024 733 43.89 TQEX
25/04/2024 9,258 43.87 XETA
26/04/2024 213 43.99 AQEU
26/04/2024 291 44.10 CEUX
26/04/2024 81 44.04 TQEX
26/04/2024 1,549 44.05 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
22/04/2024 329 35.65 AQEU
22/04/2024 884 35.73 CEUX
22/04/2024 64 35.60 TQEX
22/04/2024 3,723 35.64 XETA
23/04/2024 950 35.50 CEUX
23/04/2024 6,148 35.38 XETA
24/04/2024 383 35.70 AQEU
24/04/2024 1,198 35.64 CEUX
24/04/2024 5,883 35.55 XETA
25/04/2024 80 34.95 AQEU
25/04/2024 1,073 35.25 CEUX
25/04/2024 52 35.15 TQEX
25/04/2024 5,834 35.14 XETA
26/04/2024 973 35.19 CEUX
26/04/2024 3,219 35.09 XETA

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including April 28, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,572,052 preference shares and 3,623,665 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

 

Mannheim, 30/04/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz/ackermann@fuchs/com


Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
