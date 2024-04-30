EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 97. Interim Announcement

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 97. Interim Announcement

Mannheim – April 30, 2024 – In the period from April 22, 2024, until and including April 28, 2024, 43,894 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 30,793 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 22/04/2024 8 44.52 CEUX 22/04/2024 62 44.31 TQEX 22/04/2024 3,430 44.38 XETA 23/04/2024 534 43.98 AQEU 23/04/2024 5,530 44.00 CEUX 23/04/2024 815 43.88 TQEX 23/04/2024 13,121 43.96 XETA 24/04/2024 99 44.06 CEUX 24/04/2024 102 44.17 TQEX 24/04/2024 3,059 44.18 XETA 25/04/2024 581 43.88 AQEU 25/04/2024 4,428 43.86 CEUX 25/04/2024 733 43.89 TQEX 25/04/2024 9,258 43.87 XETA 26/04/2024 213 43.99 AQEU 26/04/2024 291 44.10 CEUX 26/04/2024 81 44.04 TQEX 26/04/2024 1,549 44.05 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 22/04/2024 329 35.65 AQEU 22/04/2024 884 35.73 CEUX 22/04/2024 64 35.60 TQEX 22/04/2024 3,723 35.64 XETA 23/04/2024 950 35.50 CEUX 23/04/2024 6,148 35.38 XETA 24/04/2024 383 35.70 AQEU 24/04/2024 1,198 35.64 CEUX 24/04/2024 5,883 35.55 XETA 25/04/2024 80 34.95 AQEU 25/04/2024 1,073 35.25 CEUX 25/04/2024 52 35.15 TQEX 25/04/2024 5,834 35.14 XETA 26/04/2024 973 35.19 CEUX 26/04/2024 3,219 35.09 XETA

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including April 28, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,572,052 preference shares and 3,623,665 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 30/04/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

