EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 99. Interim Announcement
FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

14.05.2024 / 09:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 99. Interim Announcement

Mannheim – May 14, 2024 – In the period from May 6, 2024, until and including May 10, 2024, 25,005 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 7,570 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
06/05/2024 0 0.00 -
07/05/2024 0 0.00 -
08/05/2024 0 0.00 -
09/05/2024 503 43.02 AQEU
09/05/2024 3,378 42.99 CEUX
09/05/2024 438 42.99 TQEX
09/05/2024 4,306 43.01 XETA
10/05/2024 372 42.87 AQEU
10/05/2024 3,282 42.97 CEUX
10/05/2024 460 42.96 TQEX
10/05/2024 12,266 42.99 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
06/05/2024 0 0.00 -
07/05/2024 0 0.00 -
08/05/2024 0 0.00 -
09/05/2024 64 33.25 AQEU
09/05/2024 566 33.35 CEUX
09/05/2024 4 33.35 TQEX
09/05/2024 3,150 33.32 XETA
10/05/2024 177 33.45 AQEU
10/05/2024 355 33.48 CEUX
10/05/2024 43 33.50 TQEX
10/05/2024 3,211 33.46 XETA

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including May 10, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,597,057 preference shares and 3,631,235 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

 

Mannheim, 14/05/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz/ackermann@fuchs/com


Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
