EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 99. Interim Announcement

Mannheim – May 14, 2024 – In the period from May 6, 2024, until and including May 10, 2024, 25,005 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 7,570 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 06/05/2024 0 0.00 - 07/05/2024 0 0.00 - 08/05/2024 0 0.00 - 09/05/2024 503 43.02 AQEU 09/05/2024 3,378 42.99 CEUX 09/05/2024 438 42.99 TQEX 09/05/2024 4,306 43.01 XETA 10/05/2024 372 42.87 AQEU 10/05/2024 3,282 42.97 CEUX 10/05/2024 460 42.96 TQEX 10/05/2024 12,266 42.99 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 06/05/2024 0 0.00 - 07/05/2024 0 0.00 - 08/05/2024 0 0.00 - 09/05/2024 64 33.25 AQEU 09/05/2024 566 33.35 CEUX 09/05/2024 4 33.35 TQEX 09/05/2024 3,150 33.32 XETA 10/05/2024 177 33.45 AQEU 10/05/2024 355 33.48 CEUX 10/05/2024 43 33.50 TQEX 10/05/2024 3,211 33.46 XETA

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including May 10, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,597,057 preference shares and 3,631,235 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 14/05/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

