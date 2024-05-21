21.05.2024 10:56:59

EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 100. Interim Announcement
FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

21.05.2024 / 10:56 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 100. Interim Announcement

Mannheim – May 21, 2024 – In the period from May 13, 2024, until and including May 17, 2024, 71,422 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 46,845 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
13/05/2024 685 42.43 AQEU
13/05/2024 6,224 42.56 CEUX
13/05/2024 802 42.62 TQEX
13/05/2024 10,417 42.53 XETA
14/05/2024 669 42.83 AQEU
14/05/2024 2,277 42.87 CEUX
14/05/2024 425 42.91 TQEX
14/05/2024 5,614 42.89 XETA
15/05/2024 732 42.76 AQEU
15/05/2024 4,316 42.85 CEUX
15/05/2024 868 42.70 TQEX
15/05/2024 10,084 42.82 XETA
16/05/2024 844 42.71 AQEU
16/05/2024 4,826 42.69 CEUX
16/05/2024 810 42.70 TQEX
16/05/2024 13,729 42.68 XETA
17/05/2024 118 42.59 AQEU
17/05/2024 2,524 42.96 CEUX
17/05/2024 47 43.08 TQEX
17/05/2024 5,411 42.97 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
13/05/2024 696 32.95 AQEU
13/05/2024 2,726 33.02 CEUX
13/05/2024 255 32.90 TQEX
13/05/2024 6,372 33.02 XETA
14/05/2024 709 33.40 AQEU
14/05/2024 2,751 33.40 CEUX
14/05/2024 267 33.46 TQEX
14/05/2024 6,461 33.45 XETA
15/05/2024 251 33.60 AQEU
15/05/2024 1,781 33.45 CEUX
15/05/2024 6,271 33.61 XETA
16/05/2024 499 33.53 AQEU
16/05/2024 2,039 33.56 CEUX
16/05/2024 6,597 33.53 XETA
17/05/2024 370 33.90 AQEU
17/05/2024 2,108 34.00 CEUX
17/05/2024 14 33.60 TQEX
17/05/2024 6,678 33.86 XETA

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including May 17, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,668,479 preference shares and 3,678,080 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

 

Mannheim, 21/05/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz/ackermann@fuchs/com


21.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

1907717  21.05.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1907717&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FUCHS SE VZmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu FUCHS SE VZmehr Analysen

30.04.24 FUCHS Overweight Barclays Capital
30.04.24 FUCHS Add Baader Bank
30.04.24 FUCHS Neutral UBS AG
30.04.24 FUCHS Hold Warburg Research
23.04.24 FUCHS Hold Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

FUCHS SE VZ 45,26 0,18% FUCHS SE VZ

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Kaum Impulse: ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX leichter -- Asiens Aktienmärkte schließlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Dienstagshandel knapp in der Verlustzone. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert schwächer. Am Dienstag bewegte sich der asiatische Markt in der Verlustzone.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen