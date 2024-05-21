EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 100. Interim Announcement

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 100. Interim Announcement

Mannheim – May 21, 2024 – In the period from May 13, 2024, until and including May 17, 2024, 71,422 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 46,845 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 13/05/2024 685 42.43 AQEU 13/05/2024 6,224 42.56 CEUX 13/05/2024 802 42.62 TQEX 13/05/2024 10,417 42.53 XETA 14/05/2024 669 42.83 AQEU 14/05/2024 2,277 42.87 CEUX 14/05/2024 425 42.91 TQEX 14/05/2024 5,614 42.89 XETA 15/05/2024 732 42.76 AQEU 15/05/2024 4,316 42.85 CEUX 15/05/2024 868 42.70 TQEX 15/05/2024 10,084 42.82 XETA 16/05/2024 844 42.71 AQEU 16/05/2024 4,826 42.69 CEUX 16/05/2024 810 42.70 TQEX 16/05/2024 13,729 42.68 XETA 17/05/2024 118 42.59 AQEU 17/05/2024 2,524 42.96 CEUX 17/05/2024 47 43.08 TQEX 17/05/2024 5,411 42.97 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 13/05/2024 696 32.95 AQEU 13/05/2024 2,726 33.02 CEUX 13/05/2024 255 32.90 TQEX 13/05/2024 6,372 33.02 XETA 14/05/2024 709 33.40 AQEU 14/05/2024 2,751 33.40 CEUX 14/05/2024 267 33.46 TQEX 14/05/2024 6,461 33.45 XETA 15/05/2024 251 33.60 AQEU 15/05/2024 1,781 33.45 CEUX 15/05/2024 6,271 33.61 XETA 16/05/2024 499 33.53 AQEU 16/05/2024 2,039 33.56 CEUX 16/05/2024 6,597 33.53 XETA 17/05/2024 370 33.90 AQEU 17/05/2024 2,108 34.00 CEUX 17/05/2024 14 33.60 TQEX 17/05/2024 6,678 33.86 XETA

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including May 17, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,668,479 preference shares and 3,678,080 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 21/05/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

lutz/ackermann@fuchs/com