EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 101. Interim Announcement

FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information



28.05.2024 / 09:48 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 101. Interim Announcement

Mannheim – May 28, 2024 – In the period from May 20, 2024, until and including May 24, 2024, 2,500 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 45,599 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 20/05/2024 262 34.96 AQEU 20/05/2024 104 34.90 CEUX 20/05/2024 5,634 34.90 XETA 21/05/2024 507 35.20 AQEU 21/05/2024 1,935 35.13 CEUX 21/05/2024 133 35.25 TQEX 21/05/2024 7,024 35.07 XETA 22/05/2024 575 34.97 AQEU 22/05/2024 1,558 34.94 CEUX 22/05/2024 178 35.00 TQEX 22/05/2024 7,689 34.92 XETA 23/05/2024 346 35.05 AQEU 23/05/2024 2,313 35.07 CEUX 23/05/2024 50 35.20 TQEX 23/05/2024 7,291 35.09 XETA 24/05/2024 637 35.14 AQEU 24/05/2024 1,167 35.12 CEUX 24/05/2024 8,196 35.12 AQEU

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 20/05/2024 500 45.08 XETA 21/05/2024 500 45.26 XETA 22/05/2024 500 45.08 XETA 23/05/2024 500 45.41 XETA 24/05/2024 26 45.70 CEUX 24/05/2024 474 45.41 XETA

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including May 24, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,670,979 preference shares and 3,723,679 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 28/05/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

lutz/ackermann@fuchs/com