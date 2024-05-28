EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

28.05.2024 09:48:23

FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

28.05.2024 / 09:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 101. Interim Announcement

Mannheim – May 28, 2024 – In the period from May 20, 2024, until and including May 24, 2024, 2,500 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 45,599 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
20/05/2024 262 34.96 AQEU
20/05/2024 104 34.90 CEUX
20/05/2024 5,634 34.90 XETA
21/05/2024 507 35.20 AQEU
21/05/2024 1,935 35.13 CEUX
21/05/2024 133 35.25 TQEX
21/05/2024 7,024 35.07 XETA
22/05/2024 575 34.97 AQEU
22/05/2024 1,558 34.94 CEUX
22/05/2024 178 35.00 TQEX
22/05/2024 7,689 34.92 XETA
23/05/2024 346 35.05 AQEU
23/05/2024 2,313 35.07 CEUX
23/05/2024 50 35.20 TQEX
23/05/2024 7,291 35.09 XETA
24/05/2024 637 35.14 AQEU
24/05/2024 1,167 35.12 CEUX
24/05/2024 8,196 35.12 AQEU

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
20/05/2024 500 45.08 XETA
21/05/2024 500 45.26 XETA
22/05/2024 500 45.08 XETA
23/05/2024 500 45.41 XETA
24/05/2024 26 45.70 CEUX
24/05/2024 474 45.41 XETA

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including May 24, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,670,979 preference shares and 3,723,679 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

 

Mannheim, 28/05/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz/ackermann@fuchs/com


Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
Aktien in diesem Artikel

FUCHS SE VZ 44,42 0,63% FUCHS SE VZ

