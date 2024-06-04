EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

04.06.2024 10:26:19

FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 102. Interim Announcement
FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

04.06.2024 / 10:26 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 102. Interim Announcement

Mannheim – June 4, 2024 – In the period from May 27, 2024, until and including May 31, 2024, 2,500 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 41,692 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
27/05/2024 8 44.82 TQEX
27/05/2024 492 45.14 XETA
28/05/2024 500 45.12 XETA
29/05/2024 25 44.08 AQEU
29/05/2024 475 44.41 XETA
30/05/2024 9 44.58 AQEU
30/05/2024 491 44.08 XETA
31/05/2024 48 44.52 CEUX
31/05/2024 452 44.38 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
27/05/2024 574 34.89 AQEU
27/05/2024 2,381 34.98 CEUX
27/05/2024 5,943 34.92 XETA
28/05/2024 600 34.81 AQEU
28/05/2024 2,299 34.98 CEUX
28/05/2024 78 34.99 TQEX
28/05/2024 5,764 34.89 XETA
29/05/2024 675 34.46 AQEU
29/05/2024 2,431 34.53 CEUX
29/05/2024 200 34.55 TQEX
29/05/2024 5,777 34.43 XETA
30/05/2024 784 34.10 AQEU
30/05/2024 2,400 34.35 CEUX
30/05/2024 42 34.30 TQEX
30/05/2024 3,455 34.29 XETA
31/05/2024 557 34.48 AQEU
31/05/2024 2,411 34.41 CEUX
31/05/2024 13 34.35 TQEX
31/05/2024 5,308 34.41 XETA

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including May 31, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,673,479 preference shares and 3,765,371 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

 

Mannheim, 04/06/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz/ackermann@fuchs/com


Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
