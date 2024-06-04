EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 102. Interim Announcement

04.06.2024 / 10:26 CET/CEST

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 102. Interim Announcement

Mannheim – June 4, 2024 – In the period from May 27, 2024, until and including May 31, 2024, 2,500 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 41,692 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 27/05/2024 8 44.82 TQEX 27/05/2024 492 45.14 XETA 28/05/2024 500 45.12 XETA 29/05/2024 25 44.08 AQEU 29/05/2024 475 44.41 XETA 30/05/2024 9 44.58 AQEU 30/05/2024 491 44.08 XETA 31/05/2024 48 44.52 CEUX 31/05/2024 452 44.38 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 27/05/2024 574 34.89 AQEU 27/05/2024 2,381 34.98 CEUX 27/05/2024 5,943 34.92 XETA 28/05/2024 600 34.81 AQEU 28/05/2024 2,299 34.98 CEUX 28/05/2024 78 34.99 TQEX 28/05/2024 5,764 34.89 XETA 29/05/2024 675 34.46 AQEU 29/05/2024 2,431 34.53 CEUX 29/05/2024 200 34.55 TQEX 29/05/2024 5,777 34.43 XETA 30/05/2024 784 34.10 AQEU 30/05/2024 2,400 34.35 CEUX 30/05/2024 42 34.30 TQEX 30/05/2024 3,455 34.29 XETA 31/05/2024 557 34.48 AQEU 31/05/2024 2,411 34.41 CEUX 31/05/2024 13 34.35 TQEX 31/05/2024 5,308 34.41 XETA

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including May 31, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,673,479 preference shares and 3,765,371 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 04/06/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

lutz/ackermann@fuchs/com