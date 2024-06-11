EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 103. Interim Announcement

FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information



11.06.2024 / 15:05 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 103. Interim Announcement

Mannheim – June 11, 2024 – In the period from June 3, 2024, until and including June 7, 2024, 2,500 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 46,941 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 03/06/2024 500 44.80 XETA 04/06/2024 500 44.79 XETA 05/06/2024 500 44.88 XETA 06/06/2024 100 45.08 AQEU 06/06/2024 185 45.18 CEUX 06/06/2024 215 45.09 XETA 07/06/2024 1 45.58 CEUX 07/06/2024 499 45.56 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 03/06/2024 750 34.58 AQEU 03/06/2024 1,239 34.52 CEUX 03/06/2024 139 34.55 TQEX 03/06/2024 7,872 34.61 XETA 04/06/2024 642 34.66 AQEU 04/06/2024 1,055 34.62 CEUX 04/06/2024 7,564 34.60 XETA 05/06/2024 534 34.72 AQEU 05/06/2024 1,423 34.76 CEUX 05/06/2024 184 34.75 TQEX 05/06/2024 7,216 34.74 XETA 06/06/2024 583 34.89 AQEU 06/06/2024 1,373 34.86 CEUX 06/06/2024 83 34.90 TQEX 06/06/2024 7,218 34.92 XETA 07/06/2024 397 35.03 AQEU 07/06/2024 1,489 35.05 CEUX 07/06/2024 176 35.00 TQEX 07/06/2024 7,004 35.02 XETA

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including June 7, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,675,979 preference shares and 3,812,312 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 11/06/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

lutz/ackermann@fuchs/com