EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 103. Interim Announcement
FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

11.06.2024 / 15:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 103. Interim Announcement

Mannheim – June 11, 2024 – In the period from June 3, 2024, until and including June 7, 2024, 2,500 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 46,941 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
03/06/2024 500 44.80 XETA
04/06/2024 500 44.79 XETA
05/06/2024 500 44.88 XETA
06/06/2024 100 45.08 AQEU
06/06/2024 185 45.18 CEUX
06/06/2024 215 45.09 XETA
07/06/2024 1 45.58 CEUX
07/06/2024 499 45.56 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
03/06/2024 750 34.58 AQEU
03/06/2024 1,239 34.52 CEUX
03/06/2024 139 34.55 TQEX
03/06/2024 7,872 34.61 XETA
04/06/2024 642 34.66 AQEU
04/06/2024 1,055 34.62 CEUX
04/06/2024 7,564 34.60 XETA
05/06/2024 534 34.72 AQEU
05/06/2024 1,423 34.76 CEUX
05/06/2024 184 34.75 TQEX
05/06/2024 7,216 34.74 XETA
06/06/2024 583 34.89 AQEU
06/06/2024 1,373 34.86 CEUX
06/06/2024 83 34.90 TQEX
06/06/2024 7,218 34.92 XETA
07/06/2024 397 35.03 AQEU
07/06/2024 1,489 35.05 CEUX
07/06/2024 176 35.00 TQEX
07/06/2024 7,004 35.02 XETA

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including June 7, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,675,979 preference shares and 3,812,312 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

 

Mannheim, 11/06/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz/ackermann@fuchs/com


Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
