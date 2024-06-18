EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 104. Interim Announcement

FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information



18.06.2024 / 16:17 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Share buyback – 104. Interim Announcement

Mannheim – June 18, 2024 – In the period from June 10, 2024, until and including June 14, 2024, 39,915 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 28,935 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 10/06/2024 49 45.30 TQEX 10/06/2024 451 45.33 XETA 11/06/2024 1 45.52 AQEU 11/06/2024 58 45.52 CEUX 11/06/2024 441 45.64 XETA 12/06/2024 225 45.28 CEUX 12/06/2024 64 45.32 TQEX 12/06/2024 2,526 45.20 XETA 13/06/2024 460 44.76 AQEU 13/06/2024 1,246 44.76 CEUX 13/06/2024 681 44.80 TQEX 13/06/2024 15,013 44.63 XETA 14/06/2024 543 44.06 AQEU 14/06/2024 3,333 43.88 CEUX 14/06/2024 279 43.81 TQEX 14/06/2024 14,545 43.81 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 10/06/2024 618 35.06 AQEU 10/06/2024 1,643 34.94 CEUX 10/06/2024 130 34.92 TQEX 10/06/2024 5,489 34.84 XETA 11/06/2024 732 35.25 AQEU 11/06/2024 1,185 35.00 CEUX 11/06/2024 4,138 35.14 XETA 12/06/2024 483 35.03 AQEU 12/06/2024 1,316 35.01 CEUX 12/06/2024 3,201 35.07 XETA 13/06/2024 126 34.05 AQEU 13/06/2024 601 34.73 CEUX 13/06/2024 104 34.75 TQEX 13/06/2024 4,169 34.56 XETA 14/06/2024 354 33.67 AQEU 14/06/2024 584 33.58 CEUX 14/06/2024 50 33.70 TQEX 14/06/2024 4,012 33.76 XETA

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including June 14, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,715,894 preference shares and 3,841,247 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 18/06/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

lutz/ackermann@fuchs/com