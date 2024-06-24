EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

24.06.2024 15:08:14

24.06.2024 / 15:08 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 105. Interim Announcement

Mannheim – June 24, 2024 – In the period from June 17, 2024, until and including June 21, 2024, 50,209 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 23,414 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
17/06/2024 152 43.86 AQEU
17/06/2024 1,852 43.83 CEUX
17/06/2024 439 43.85 TQEX
17/06/2024 15,557 43.71 XETA
18/06/2024 1,621 43.88 XETA
19/06/2024 832 43.65 AQEU
19/06/2024 625 43.63 CEUX
19/06/2024 617 43.62 TQEX
19/06/2024 11,298 43.65 XETA
20/06/2024 25 44.16 TQEX
20/06/2024 475 44.00 XETA
21/06/2024 2,137 42.95 AQEU
21/06/2024 8,095 43.00 CEUX
21/06/2024 1,374 43.13 TQEX
21/06/2024 5,110 43.57 XETA
       

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
17/06/2024 155 33.79 AQEU
17/06/2024 940 33.73 CEUX
17/06/2024 133 34.00 TQEX
17/06/2024 3,772 33.81 XETA
18/06/2024 535 33.93 CEUX
18/06/2024 3,011 33.97 XETA
19/06/2024 476 33.85 AQEU
19/06/2024 926 33.80 CEUX
19/06/2024 3,598 33.86 XETA
20/06/2024 402 34.26 AQEU
20/06/2024 1,544 34.33 CEUX
20/06/2024 42 34.25 TQEX
20/06/2024 2,880 34.23 XETA
21/06/2024 399 33.92 AQEU
21/06/2024 534 33.95 CEUX
21/06/2024 143 33.30 TQEX
21/06/2024 3,924 33.75 XETA
       

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including June 21, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,766,103 preference shares and 3,864,661 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

 

Mannheim, 24/06/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com


Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
