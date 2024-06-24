EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 105. Interim Announcement

FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information



24.06.2024 / 15:08 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 105. Interim Announcement

Mannheim – June 24, 2024 – In the period from June 17, 2024, until and including June 21, 2024, 50,209 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 23,414 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 17/06/2024 152 43.86 AQEU 17/06/2024 1,852 43.83 CEUX 17/06/2024 439 43.85 TQEX 17/06/2024 15,557 43.71 XETA 18/06/2024 1,621 43.88 XETA 19/06/2024 832 43.65 AQEU 19/06/2024 625 43.63 CEUX 19/06/2024 617 43.62 TQEX 19/06/2024 11,298 43.65 XETA 20/06/2024 25 44.16 TQEX 20/06/2024 475 44.00 XETA 21/06/2024 2,137 42.95 AQEU 21/06/2024 8,095 43.00 CEUX 21/06/2024 1,374 43.13 TQEX 21/06/2024 5,110 43.57 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 17/06/2024 155 33.79 AQEU 17/06/2024 940 33.73 CEUX 17/06/2024 133 34.00 TQEX 17/06/2024 3,772 33.81 XETA 18/06/2024 535 33.93 CEUX 18/06/2024 3,011 33.97 XETA 19/06/2024 476 33.85 AQEU 19/06/2024 926 33.80 CEUX 19/06/2024 3,598 33.86 XETA 20/06/2024 402 34.26 AQEU 20/06/2024 1,544 34.33 CEUX 20/06/2024 42 34.25 TQEX 20/06/2024 2,880 34.23 XETA 21/06/2024 399 33.92 AQEU 21/06/2024 534 33.95 CEUX 21/06/2024 143 33.30 TQEX 21/06/2024 3,924 33.75 XETA

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including June 21, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,766,103 preference shares and 3,864,661 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 24/06/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com