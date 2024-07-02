EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 106. Interim Announcement

FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information



02.07.2024 / 09:31 CET/CEST

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 106. Interim Announcement

Mannheim – July 2, 2024 – In the period from June 24, 2024, until and including June 28, 2024, 70,660 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 24,043 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 24/06/2024 292 43.36 AQEU 24/06/2024 2,587 43.31 CEUX 24/06/2024 566 43.36 TQEX 24/06/2024 8,665 43.33 XETA 25/06/2024 520 43.14 AQEU 25/06/2024 985 43.14 CEUX 25/06/2024 615 42.95 TQEX 25/06/2024 12,880 43.03 XETA 26/06/2024 667 42.85 AQEU 26/06/2024 2,048 42.88 CEUX 26/06/2024 754 42.91 TQEX 26/06/2024 18,589 42.85 XETA 27/06/2024 515 42.90 AQEU 27/06/2024 1,161 42.88 CEUX 27/06/2024 239 42.85 TQEX 27/06/2024 4,585 42.88 XETA 28/06/2024 615 42.74 AQEU 28/06/2024 1,848 42.74 CEUX 28/06/2024 374 42.72 TQEX 28/06/2024 12,155 42.76 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 24/06/2024 424 33.99 AQEU 24/06/2024 777 33.95 CEUX 24/06/2024 65 33.85 TQEX 24/06/2024 3,626 33.86 XETA 25/06/2024 386 33.50 AQEU 25/06/2024 735 33.51 CEUX 25/06/2024 88 33.50 TQEX 25/06/2024 3,791 33.52 XETA 26/06/2024 326 33.54 AQEU 26/06/2024 1,433 33.50 CEUX 26/06/2024 62 33.60 TQEX 26/06/2024 3,179 33.50 XETA 27/06/2024 384 33.50 AQEU 27/06/2024 1,401 33.50 CEUX 27/06/2024 5 33.50 TQEX 27/06/2024 2,449 33.47 XETA 28/06/2024 352 33.50 AQEU 28/06/2024 1,465 33.50 CEUX 28/06/2024 120 33.47 TQEX 28/06/2024 2,975 33.46 XETA

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including June 28, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,836,763 preference shares and 3,888,704 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 02/07/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com