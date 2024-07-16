EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 108. Interim Announcement

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 108. Interim Announcement

Mannheim – July 16, 2024 – In the period from July 8, 2024, until and including July 12, 2024, 27,029 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 19,643 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 08/07/2024 738 41.83 AQEU 08/07/2024 1,064 41.83 CEUX 08/07/2024 169 41.80 TQEX 08/07/2024 4,858 41.82 XETA 09/07/2024 563 41.66 AQEU 09/07/2024 1,265 41.70 CEUX 09/07/2024 149 41.65 TQEX 09/07/2024 10,753 41.68 XETA 10/07/2024 67 41.82 CEUX 10/07/2024 3,377 41.59 XETA 11/07/2024 670 41.65 CEUX 11/07/2024 2,856 41.69 XETA 12/07/2024 26 42.34 CEUX 12/07/2024 474 42.20 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 08/07/2024 15 32.90 AQEU 08/07/2024 1,089 32.89 CEUX 08/07/2024 1,896 32.91 XETA 09/07/2024 22 32.60 AQEU 09/07/2024 579 32.67 CEUX 09/07/2024 10 32.60 TQEX 09/07/2024 2,389 32.61 XETA 10/07/2024 442 32.62 AQEU 10/07/2024 1,831 32.59 CEUX 10/07/2024 245 32.55 TQEX 10/07/2024 3,610 32.59 XETA 11/07/2024 240 32.55 AQEU 11/07/2024 1,081 32.49 CEUX 11/07/2024 3,329 32.60 XETA 12/07/2024 67 33.05 AQEU 12/07/2024 999 33.04 CEUX 12/07/2024 34 33.10 TQEX 12/07/2024 1,765 33.05 XETA

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including July 12, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,947,641 preference shares and 3,928,820 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 16/07/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

