EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 109. Interim Announcement
FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

22.07.2024 / 14:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 109. Interim Announcement

Mannheim – July 22, 2024 – In the period from July 15, 2024, until and including July 19, 2024, 52,359 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 25,909 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
15/07/2024 419 41.70 AQEU
15/07/2024 1,037 41.72 CEUX
15/07/2024 384 41.67 TQEX
15/07/2024 15,660 41.73 XETA
16/07/2024 73 41.61 AQEU
16/07/2024 919 41.52 CEUX
16/07/2024 159 41.48 TQEX
16/07/2024 18,201 41.46 XETA
17/07/2024 662 41.50 AQEU
17/07/2024 382 41.49 CEUX
17/07/2024 656 41.49 TQEX
17/07/2024 13,807 41.43 XETA
     

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
15/07/2024 129 32.95 AQEU
15/07/2024 1,001 32.97 CEUX
15/07/2024 1,870 32.89 XETA
16/07/2024 158 32.70 AQEU
16/07/2024 1,082 32.66 CEUX
16/07/2024 1,760 32.70 XETA
17/07/2024 454 32.85 AQEU
17/07/2024 1,932 32.88 CEUX
17/07/2024 231 32.82 TQEX
17/07/2024 4,104 32.81 XETA
18/07/2024 453 32.80 AQEU
18/07/2024 1,899 32.81 CEUX
18/07/2024 218 32.70 TQEX
18/07/2024 4,121 32.78 XETA
19/07/2024 402 32.33 AQEU
19/07/2024 1,766 32.38 CEUX
19/07/2024 211 32.41 TQEX
19/07/2024 4,118 32.39 XETA

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including July 19, 2024, amounts to a number of 4,000,000 preference shares and 3,954,729 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

 

Mannheim, 22/07/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com


Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
Aktien in diesem Artikel

FUCHS SE VZ 40,76 0,94% FUCHS SE VZ

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Biden zieht Kandidatur zurück: ATX leicht höher -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen zum Wochenauftakt Gewinne. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart uneinig.

Nachrichten

