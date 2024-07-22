EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 109. Interim Announcement

FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information



22.07.2024 / 14:10 CET/CEST

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 109. Interim Announcement

Mannheim – July 22, 2024 – In the period from July 15, 2024, until and including July 19, 2024, 52,359 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 25,909 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 15/07/2024 419 41.70 AQEU 15/07/2024 1,037 41.72 CEUX 15/07/2024 384 41.67 TQEX 15/07/2024 15,660 41.73 XETA 16/07/2024 73 41.61 AQEU 16/07/2024 919 41.52 CEUX 16/07/2024 159 41.48 TQEX 16/07/2024 18,201 41.46 XETA 17/07/2024 662 41.50 AQEU 17/07/2024 382 41.49 CEUX 17/07/2024 656 41.49 TQEX 17/07/2024 13,807 41.43 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 15/07/2024 129 32.95 AQEU 15/07/2024 1,001 32.97 CEUX 15/07/2024 1,870 32.89 XETA 16/07/2024 158 32.70 AQEU 16/07/2024 1,082 32.66 CEUX 16/07/2024 1,760 32.70 XETA 17/07/2024 454 32.85 AQEU 17/07/2024 1,932 32.88 CEUX 17/07/2024 231 32.82 TQEX 17/07/2024 4,104 32.81 XETA 18/07/2024 453 32.80 AQEU 18/07/2024 1,899 32.81 CEUX 18/07/2024 218 32.70 TQEX 18/07/2024 4,121 32.78 XETA 19/07/2024 402 32.33 AQEU 19/07/2024 1,766 32.38 CEUX 19/07/2024 211 32.41 TQEX 19/07/2024 4,118 32.39 XETA

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including July 19, 2024, amounts to a number of 4,000,000 preference shares and 3,954,729 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 22/07/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com