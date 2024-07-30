30.07.2024 08:35:56

EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 110. Interim Announcement
FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

30.07.2024 / 08:35 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 110. Interim Announcement

Mannheim – July 30, 2024 – In the period from July 22, 2024, until and including July 26, 2024, 0 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 28,376 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
       

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
22/07/2024 413 32.53 XETA
22/07/2024 1,750 32.52 XETA
22/07/2024 225 32.47 XETA
22/07/2024 3,140 32.53 XETA
23/07/2024 413 31.92 XETA
23/07/2024 1,750 31.96 XETA
23/07/2024 225 31.90 XETA
23/07/2024 3,234 31.91 XETA
24/07/2024 392 31.60 XETA
24/07/2024 1,631 31.60 XETA
24/07/2024 154 31.60 XETA
24/07/2024 3,426 31.54 XETA
25/07/2024 397 30.27 XETA
25/07/2024 1,642 30.06 XETA
25/07/2024 155 30.17 XETA
25/07/2024 3,376 30.15 XETA
26/07/2024 434 30.24 XETA
26/07/2024 1,832 30.21 XETA
26/07/2024 233 30.25 XETA
26/07/2024 3,554 30.21 XETA

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including July 26, 2024, amounts to a number of 4,000,000 preference shares and 3,983,105 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.


Mannheim, 30/07/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com


Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
