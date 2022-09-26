Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
26.09.2022 14:00:03

EQS-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

26.09.2022 / 14:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback 2021 / 2022 Tranche 2

 

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

12 Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from 19 September 2022 until and including 23 September 2022, a number of 539,200 shares were bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. The beginning of the share buyback was announced on 5 July 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
19.09.2022 100,000 32.16
20.09.2022 106,700 32.37
21.09.2022 106,000 32.62
22.09.2022 113,000 32.58
23.09.2022 113,500 31.82

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (http://www.gea.com/de/investoren/share-information/aktienruckkauf/index.jsp).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback in the time period of 6 July 2022 until and including 23 September 2022 amounts to 3,343,847 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by an investment firm commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

 

Düsseldorf, 26 September 2022

 

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

 

The Executive Board


26.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.gea.com

 
