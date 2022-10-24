|
24.10.2022 14:00:04
EQS-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
/ Share Buyback
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback 2021 / 2022 Tranche 2
Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
16 Interim Reporting
In the time period from 17 October 2022 until and including 21 October 2022, a number of 75,661 shares were bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. The beginning of the share buyback was announced on 5 July 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (http://www.gea.com/de/investoren/share-information/aktienruckkauf/index.jsp).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback in the time period of 6 July 2022 until and including 21 October 2022 amounts to 4,578,734 shares.
The purchase of the shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by an investment firm commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.
Düsseldorf, 24 October 2022
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
The Executive Board
24.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
|Peter-Müller-Straße 12
|40468 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gea.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1470185 24.10.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GEAmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu GEAmehr Analysen
|13.10.22
|GEA Buy
|UBS AG
|12.10.22
|GEA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.10.22
|GEA Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.10.22
|GEA Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.10.22
|GEA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13.10.22
|GEA Buy
|UBS AG
|12.10.22
|GEA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.10.22
|GEA Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.10.22
|GEA Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.10.22
|GEA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13.10.22
|GEA Buy
|UBS AG
|03.10.22
|GEA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.09.22
|GEA Buy
|UBS AG
|11.08.22
|GEA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|10.08.22
|GEA Buy
|UBS AG
|12.10.22
|GEA Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.10.22
|GEA Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.09.22
|GEA Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.09.22
|GEA Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.08.22
|GEA Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.10.22
|GEA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.08.22
|GEA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.08.22
|GEA Hold
|Warburg Research
|10.08.22
|GEA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.08.22
|GEA Hold
|Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf weniger restriktive Fed: ATX legt zu -- DAX freundlich -- Wall Street vorbörslich höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer -- Hang Seng stürzt ab
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Montag in einem volatilen Geschäft inzwischen wieder fester. Der DAX tendiert ebenso freundlich. Die US-Börsen dürften den Montagshandel stärker beginnen. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Montag uneinheitlich: In Japan ging es bergauf, während die Anleger in China Reißaus nahmen.