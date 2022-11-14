|
14.11.2022 14:00:07
EQS-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
/ Share Buyback
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback 2021 / 2022 Tranche 2
Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
19 Interim Reporting
In the time period from 7 November 2022 until and including 11 November 2022, a number of 42,200 shares were bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. The beginning of the share buyback was announced on 5 July 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (http://www.gea.com/de/investoren/share-information/aktienruckkauf/index.jsp).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback in the time period of 6 July 2022 until and including 11 November 2022 amounts to 4,703,454 shares.
The purchase of the shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by an investment firm commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.
Düsseldorf, 14 November 2022
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
The Executive Board
14.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
|Peter-Müller-Straße 12
|40468 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gea.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1486855 14.11.2022 CET/CEST
