EQS-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

13.11.2023 / 10:45 CET/CEST

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback 2023 / 2024 – Tranche 1

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

1 Interim Reporting

In the time period from 9 November 2023 until and including 10 November 2023, a number of 85,500 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. The beginning of the share buyback was announced on 8 November 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price 9. November 2023 42,500 35.37 10. November 2023 43,000 34.72

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (http://www.gea.com/de/investoren/share-information/aktienruckkauf/index.jsp).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of 9 November 2023 until and including 10 November 2023 amounts to 85,500 shares.

The purchase of the shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Düsseldorf, 13 November 2023

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

The Executive Board