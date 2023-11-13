EQS-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

13.11.2023 10:45:59

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback 2023 / 2024 – Tranche 1

 

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

1 Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from 9 November 2023 until and including 10 November 2023, a number of 85,500 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. The beginning of the share buyback was announced on 8 November 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
9. November 2023 42,500 35.37
10. November 2023 43,000 34.72

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (http://www.gea.com/de/investoren/share-information/aktienruckkauf/index.jsp).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of 9 November 2023 until and including 10 November 2023 amounts to 85,500 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

 

Düsseldorf, 13 November 2023

 

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

 

The Executive Board

 


