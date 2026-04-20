Global Fashion Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2PLUG / ISIN: LU2010095458
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20.04.2026 14:22:15
EQS-CMS: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Global Fashion Group S.A.
/ Share buyback
Disclosure according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 3rd Interim Announcement.
Luxembourg, 20 April 2026 – In the period from 13 April 2026 up to and including 17 April 2026, 112,126 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback programme that Global Fashion Group S.A. (“GFG”) previously announced on 4 March 2026 and updated on 28 March 2026 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The share buybacks are executed by an independent bank exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
All relevant information regarding share buybacks can be found on GFG’s website under: https://ir.global-fashion-group.com/share-buyback.
20.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|5, Heienhaff
|L-1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|ir.global-fashion-group.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2311336 20.04.2026 CET/CEST
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