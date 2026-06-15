EQS-CMS: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Share buyback

Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information



15.06.2026 / 14:15 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 9th Interim Announcement.



Luxembourg, 15 June 2026 – In the period from 8 June 2026 up to and including 12 June 2026, 90,822 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback programme that Global Fashion Group S.A. (“GFG”) previously announced on 4 March 2026 and updated on 21 May 2026 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were bought back as follows:

Date of Purchase Aggregated Volume (Shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR) 8 June 2026 12,522 0.4810 9 June 2026 20,000 0.4821 10 June 2026 22,000 0.4657 11 June 2026 15,000 0.4810 12 June 2026 21,300 0.4754 Weekly Total 90,822 0.4762 Programme Total to Date 1,102,320 0.4601

The share buybacks are executed by an independent bank exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



All relevant information regarding share buybacks can be found on GFG’s website under:

– In the period fromup to and including, 90,822 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback programme that Global Fashion Group S.A. (“GFG”) previously announced on 4 March 2026 and updated on 21 May 2026 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.Shares were bought back as follows:The share buybacks are executed by an independent bank exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).All relevant information regarding share buybacks can be found on GFG’s website under: https://ir.global-fashion-group.com/share-buyback

15.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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