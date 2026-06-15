Global Fashion Group Aktie

Global Fashion Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PLUG / ISIN: LU2010095458

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.06.2026 14:15:53

EQS-CMS: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Share buyback
Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information

15.06.2026 / 14:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 9th Interim Announcement.

Luxembourg, 15 June 2026 – In the period from 8 June 2026 up to and including 12 June 2026, 90,822 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback programme that Global Fashion Group S.A. (“GFG”) previously announced on 4 March 2026 and updated on 21 May 2026 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:
 
Date of Purchase Aggregated Volume (Shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)
8 June 2026 12,522 0.4810
9 June 2026 20,000 0.4821
10 June 2026 22,000 0.4657
11 June 2026 15,000 0.4810
12 June 2026 21,300 0.4754
Weekly Total 90,822 0.4762
Programme Total to Date 1,102,320 0.4601

The share buybacks are executed by an independent bank exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

All relevant information regarding share buybacks can be found on GFG’s website under: https://ir.global-fashion-group.com/share-buyback.
 

15.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: ir.global-fashion-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2346224  15.06.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Global Fashion Group (GFG)

mehr Nachrichten