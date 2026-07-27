Global Fashion Group Aktie

Global Fashion Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PLUG / ISIN: LU2010095458

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27.07.2026 14:03:53

EQS-CMS: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Share buyback
Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information

27.07.2026 / 14:03 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 15th Interim Announcement.

Luxembourg, 27 July 2026 – In the period from 20 July 2026 up to and including 24 July 2026, 86,635 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback programme that Global Fashion Group S.A. (“GFG”) previously announced on 4 March 2026 and updated on 21 May 2026 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:
 
Date of Purchase Aggregated Volume (Shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)
20 July 2026 15,400 0.4452
21 July 2026 16,000 0.4296
22 July 2026 18,000 0.4312
23 July 2026 18,235 0.4345
24 July 2026 19,000 0.4380
Weekly Total 86,635 0.4356
Programme Total to Date 1,596,584 0.4621

The share buybacks are executed by an independent bank exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

All relevant information regarding share buybacks can be found on GFG’s website under: https://ir.global-fashion-group.com/share-buyback.
 

27.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: ir.global-fashion-group.com
LEI Code: 5493001035L29EQRO222

 
End of News EQS News Service

2372016  27.07.2026 CET/CEST

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