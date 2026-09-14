Global Fashion Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2PLUG / ISIN: LU2010095458
|
14.09.2026 14:24:31
EQS-CMS: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Global Fashion Group S.A.
/ Share buyback
Disclosure according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 22nd Interim Announcement.
14.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|5, Heienhaff
|L-1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|ir.global-fashion-group.com
|LEI Code:
|5493001035L29EQRO222
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2398786 14.09.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Global Fashion Group (GFG)
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14:24
|EQS-CMS: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
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07.09.26
|EQS-CMS: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
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31.08.26
|EQS-CMS: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
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24.08.26
|EQS-CMS: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
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17.08.26
|EQS-CMS: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
17.08.26
|EQS-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them (EQS Group)
|
13.08.26
|EQS-News: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP REPORTS Q2 2026 RESULTS (EQS Group)
|
10.08.26
|EQS-CMS: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Global Fashion Group (GFG)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Global Fashion Group (GFG)
|0,45
|0,00%
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