EQS-CMS: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Share buyback

Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information



14.09.2026 / 14:24 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 22nd Interim Announcement.



Luxembourg, 14 September 2026 – In the period from 7 September 2026 up to and including 11 September 2026, 193,457 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback programme that Global Fashion Group S.A. (“GFG”) previously announced on 4 March 2026 and updated on 21 May 2026 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were bought back as follows:



Date of Purchase Aggregated Volume (Shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR) 7 September 2026 44,500 0.4590 8 September 2026 22,457 0.4596 9 September 2026 45,000 0.4525 10 September 2026 46,300 0.4602 11 September 2026 35,200 0.4500 Weekly Total 193,457 0.4562 Programme Total to Date 2,237,716 0.4606



The share buybacks are executed by an independent bank exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



All relevant information regarding share buybacks can be found on GFG’s website under: https://ir.global-fashion-group.com/share-buyback.