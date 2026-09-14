Global Fashion Group Aktie

Global Fashion Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PLUG / ISIN: LU2010095458

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14.09.2026 14:24:31

EQS-CMS: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Share buyback
Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information

14.09.2026 / 14:24 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 22nd Interim Announcement.

Luxembourg, 14 September 2026 – In the period from 7 September 2026 up to and including 11 September 2026, 193,457 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback programme that Global Fashion Group S.A. (“GFG”) previously announced on 4 March 2026 and updated on 21 May 2026 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:
 

Date of Purchase Aggregated Volume (Shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)
7 September 2026 44,500 0.4590
8 September 2026 22,457 0.4596
9 September 2026 45,000 0.4525
10 September 2026 46,300 0.4602
11 September 2026 35,200 0.4500
Weekly Total 193,457 0.4562
Programme Total to Date 2,237,716 0.4606


The share buybacks are executed by an independent bank exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

All relevant information regarding share buybacks can be found on GFG’s website under: https://ir.global-fashion-group.com/share-buyback.


14.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: ir.global-fashion-group.com
LEI Code: 5493001035L29EQRO222

 
End of News EQS News Service

2398786  14.09.2026 CET/CEST

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