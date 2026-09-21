EQS-CMS: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Share buyback

Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information



21.09.2026 / 14:13 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 23rd Interim Announcement.



Luxembourg, 21 September 2026 – In the period from 14 September 2026 up to and including 18 September 2026, 161,489 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback programme that Global Fashion Group S.A. (“GFG”) previously announced on 4 March 2026 and updated on 21 May 2026 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were bought back as follows:

Date of Purchase Aggregated Volume (Shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR) 14 September 2026 31,839 0.4484 15 September 2026 32,300 0.4535 16 September 2026 33,000 0.4442 17 September 2026 32,500 0.4233 18 September 2026 31,850 0.4386 Weekly Total 161,489 0.4416 Programme Total to Date 2,599,205 0.4594

The share buybacks are executed by an independent bank exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



All relevant information regarding share buybacks can be found on GFG’s website under:

– In the period fromup to and including, 161,489 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback programme that Global Fashion Group S.A. (“GFG”) previously announced on 4 March 2026 and updated on 21 May 2026 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.Shares were bought back as follows:The share buybacks are executed by an independent bank exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).All relevant information regarding share buybacks can be found on GFG’s website under: https://ir.global-fashion-group.com/share-buyback

21.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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