30.03.2023 19:03:43
EQS-CMS: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on Anticipated Guarantees Amounts for the Company and its Subsidiaries in 2023
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG
Announcement on Anticipated Guarantees Amounts for the Company and its Subsidiaries in 2023
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hong Kong, 30 March 2023 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) today published an announcement in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and applicable PRC laws in relation to the Anticipated Guarantees Amounts for the Company and its Subsidiaries in 2023.
The announcement is fully available at:
https://smart-home.haier.com/en/dggg/P020230330772638639817.pdf?appdesc=Announcement%20on%20Anticipated%20Guarantees%E2%80%99%20Amounts%20for%20the%20Company%20and%20its%20Subsidiaries%20in%202023
About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:
Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as small household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.
