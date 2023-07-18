|
18.07.2023 13:04:43
EQS-CMS: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on Completion of the Non-trading Transfer of Shares for the 2023 A-share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG
Announcement on Completion of the Non-trading Transfer of Shares for the 2023 A-share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan
https://smart-home.haier.com/en/dggg/P020230718642189453444.pdf?appdesc=Announcement%20on%20the%20Completion%20of%20the%20Non-trading%20Transfer%20of%20Shares%20for%20the%202023%20A-share%20Core%20Employee%20Stock%20Ownership%20Plan
Press Contact:
Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as small household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.
18.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
|Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
|26610 Qingdao
|China
|Internet:
|smart-home.haier.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1682701 18.07.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Qingdao Haier Co Ltd Registered D-Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Qingdao Haier Co Ltd Registered D-Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Qingdao Haier Co Ltd Registered D-Shs
|1,13
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Fokus: ATX verbucht Gewinne -- DAX fester -- Wall Street uneins -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Donnerstag freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex dreht im Verlauf ins Plus. Die Wall Street bewegt sich am heutigen Handelstag in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Donnerstag schwächer.