WKN DE: A2JM2W / ISIN: CNE1000031C1

31.12.2025 11:27:03

EQS-CMS: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on Resignation of Senior Management Personnel

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on Resignation of Senior Management Personnel

31.12.2025 / 11:27 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement on Resignation of Senior Management Personnel

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 31 December 2025 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) today published an announcement in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and applicable PRC laws in relation to the Resignation of Senior Management Personnel.

The full announcement is available at:

https://smart-home.haier.com/media/wr3o2hay/announcement-on-resignation-of-a-senior-management-personnel.pdf

 

IR Contact:

Haier Smart Home Hong Kong

T: +852 2169 0000

Email: ir@haier.hk

Press Contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Sara Pinto

pi@crossalliance.de

T: +49 89 1250903 35

About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:

Haier Smart Home is a global leader in smart home solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio that covers all aspects of modern living. Its offerings fall into four core categories: (1) major home appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, and kitchen appliances; (2) HVAC products and solutions, including residential air conditioners, water heaters, commercial building systems, and commercial refrigeration; (3) smart devices and small appliances such as robotic vacuums and smart locks; (4) end-to-end value chain operations, including production of core components, smart logistics and supply chain management, and recycling. By delivering integrated smart-home experiences, Haier continues to shape the development of the global smart-home industry. The Company distributes its products through a portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA, and Fisher & Paykel.

 


31.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
266101 Qingdao
China
Internet: smart-home.haier.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2253198  31.12.2025 CET/CEST

