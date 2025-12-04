Qingdao Haier Aktie
EQS-CMS: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on the Completion of Cancellation of Partial Repurchased Shares and Share Changes
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Announcement on the Completion of Cancellation of Partial Repurchased Shares and Share Changes
Haier Smart Home is a global leader in smart home solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio that covers all aspects of modern living. Its offerings fall into four core categories: (1) major home appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, and kitchen appliances; (2) HVAC products and solutions, including residential air conditioners, water heaters, commercial building systems, and commercial refrigeration; (3) smart devices and small appliances such as robotic vacuums and smart locks; (4) end-to-end value chain operations, including production of core components, smart logistics and supply chain management, and recycling. By delivering integrated smart-home experiences, Haier continues to shape the development of the global smart-home industry. The Company distributes its products through a portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA, and Fisher & Paykel.
