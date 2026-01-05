Qingdao Haier Aktie
WKN DE: A2JM2W / ISIN: CNE1000031C1
05.01.2026 08:41:33
EQS-CMS: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on the Progress of A-Share Repurchases through Centralized Bidding Transactions
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Announcement on the Progress of A-Share Repurchases through Centralized Bidding Transactions
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 5 January 2026 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) yesterday published an announcement in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and applicable PRC laws in relation to the Progress of A-Share Repurchases through Centralized Bidding Transactions.
The full announcement is available at:
https://smart-home.haier.com/media/ux4pmk0n/announcement-on-the-progress-of-a-share-repurchases-through-centralized-bidding-transactions.pdf
IR Contact:
Haier Smart Home Hong Kong
T: +852 2169 0000
Email: ir@haier.hk
Press Contact:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sara Pinto
T: +49 89 1250903 35
About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:
Haier Smart Home is a global leader in smart home solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio that covers all aspects of modern living. Its offerings fall into four core categories: (1) major home appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, and kitchen appliances; (2) HVAC products and solutions, including residential air conditioners, water heaters, commercial building systems, and commercial refrigeration; (3) smart devices and small appliances such as robotic vacuums and smart locks; (4) end-to-end value chain operations, including production of core components, smart logistics and supply chain management, and recycling. By delivering integrated smart-home experiences, Haier continues to shape the development of the global smart-home industry. The Company distributes its products through a portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA, and Fisher & Paykel.
05.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|English
|Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
|Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
|266101 Qingdao
|China
|smart-home.haier.com
2254088 05.01.2026 CET/CEST
