Qingdao Haier Aktie

Qingdao Haier für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JM2W / ISIN: CNE1000031C1

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.02.2026 14:37:53

EQS-CMS: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Announcement in accordance with Art. 5(1)(b) and 5(3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Release of a capital market information

02.02.2026 / 14:37 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd./ Share Buyback Program

Announcement in accordance with Art. 5(1)(b) and 5(3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Second interim report

Share Buyback Program for D-Shares

In the period from and including 26 January 2026 to and including 30 January 2026 a total number of 276,000 D-shares was repurchased within the framework of the share buyback program (the "Share Buyback Program") of Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd., the start of which was announced on 20 January 2026.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system within the meaning of section 2(6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Date Trading venue Aggregate volume
(in number of shares)		 Weighted average price (€) Aggregate volume (€)
         
26 January 2026 XETRA 50,000 2.0981 104,905.7485
27 January 2026 XETRA 54,000 2.0905 112,885.9310
28 January 2026 XETRA 56,000 2.0904 117,060.1370
29 January 2026 XETRA 57,000 2.0882 119,026.8570
30 January 2026 XETRA 59,000 2.0767 122,527.9575

The total number of D-shares repurchased within the Share Buyback Program in the period from and including 21 January 2026 until and including 30 January 2026 therefore amounts to 422,000 D-shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the Share Buyback Program corresponding to Art. 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on the website of Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. at https://smart-home.haier.com/en/investor-relations/#announcement.

 

266101, Qingdao, China, 02 February 2026

Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.

The Management Board


02.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
266101 Qingdao
China
Internet: smart-home.haier.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2269756  02.02.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Qingdao Haier Co Ltd Registered D-Shs

mehr Nachrichten