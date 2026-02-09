Qingdao Haier Aktie

09.02.2026 08:00:03

EQS-CMS: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Announcement in accordance with Art. 5(1)(b) and 5(3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Release of a capital market information

09.02.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd./ Share Buyback Program 

Announcement in accordance with Art. 5(1)(b) and 5(3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

Third interim report 

Share Buyback Program for D-Shares

In the period from and including 2 February 2026 to and including 6 February 2026 a total number of 223,598 D-shares was repurchased within the framework of the share buyback program (the "Share Buyback Program") of Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd., the start of which was announced on 20 January 2026.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system within the meaning of section 2(6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Date Trading venue Aggregate volume
(in number of shares)		 Weighted average price (€) Aggregate volume (€)
         
2 February 2026 XETRA 43,598 2.0338 88,670.0885
3 February 2026 XETRA 50,000 2.0547 102,733.241
4 February 2026 XETRA 50,000 2.0327 101,634.9085
5 February 2026 XETRA 40,000 2.0298 81,193.73
6 February 2026 XETRA 40,000 2.0252 81,007.336

The total number of D-shares repurchased within the Share Buyback Program in the period from and including 21 January 2026 until and including 6 February 2026 therefore amounts to 645,598 D-shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the Share Buyback Program corresponding to Art. 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on the website of Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. at https://smart-home.haier.com/en/investor-relations/#announcement.

 

266101, Qingdao, China, 09 February 2026

Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.

The Management Board


09.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
266101 Qingdao
China
Internet: smart-home.haier.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2273000  09.02.2026 CET/CEST

