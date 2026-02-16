Qingdao Haier Aktie
WKN DE: A2JM2W / ISIN: CNE1000031C1
|
16.02.2026 08:00:03
EQS-CMS: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
/ Announcement in accordance with Art. 5(1)(b) and 5(3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd./ Share Buyback Program
Announcement in accordance with Art. 5(1)(b) and 5(3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Fourth interim report
Share Buyback Program for D-Shares
In the period from and including 9 February 2026 to and including 13 February 2026 a total number of 220,000 D-shares was repurchased within the framework of the share buyback program (the "Share Buyback Program") of Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd., the start of which was announced on 20 January 2026.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system within the meaning of section 2(6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
The following quantities have been purchased:
The total number of D-shares repurchased within the Share Buyback Program in the period from and including 21 January 2026 until and including 13 February 2026 therefore amounts to 865,598 D-shares. The Share Buyback Program has been duly completed.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the Share Buyback Program corresponding to Art. 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on the website of Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. at https://smart-home.haier.com/en/investor-relations/#announcement.
266101, Qingdao, China, 16 February 2026
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
The Management Board
16.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
|Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
|266101 Qingdao
|China
|Internet:
|smart-home.haier.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2276590 16.02.2026 CET/CEST
