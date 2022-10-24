EQS-CMS: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Voluntary Announcement in relation to Recycling Initiatives

|
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hong Kong, 24 October 2022 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) yesterday published a voluntary announcement of the Company in relation to recycling initiatives as part of the Company´s ESG program.
https://smart-home.haier.com/en/dggg/P020221024317784684493.pdf?appdesc=VOLUNTARY%20ANNOUNCEMENT%20IN%20RELATION%20TO%20RECYCLING%20INITIATIVES
