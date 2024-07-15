EQS-CMS: Heidelberg Materials AG: Release of a capital market information

15.07.2024 08:45:02

Heidelberg Materials AG: Release of a capital market information

Share buy-back programme
Heidelberg Materials AG: Release of a capital market information

15.07.2024 / 08:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from July 8, 2024 up to and including July 12, 2024, a total of 132,004 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of Heidelberg Materials AG.

 

The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case:   

Date Total number of
shares purchased		 Daily weighted average
purchase price (€)		 Purchased
volume (€)		 Venue
08/07/2024 1,481 98.8168 146,347.68 CEUX
08/07/2024 13,519 99.0844 1,339,522.00 XETA
09/07/2024 11,476 98.4133 1,129,391.03 CEUX
09/07/2024 31,524 98.5792 3,107,610.70 XETA
10/07/2024 16,906 97.9500 1,655,942.70 CEUX
10/07/2024 24,094 97.8826 2,358,383.36 XETA
11/07/2024 9,675 99.2000 959,760.00 CEUX
11/07/2024 18,325 99.1804 1,817,480.83 XETA
12/07/2024 1,533 99.7410 152,902.95 CEUX
12/07/2024 3,471 99.7619 346,273.55 XETA
Total 132,004 98.5850 13,013,614.34  

 


Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Materials AG
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelbergmaterials.com

 
