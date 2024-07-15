EQS-CMS: Heidelberg Materials AG: Release of a capital market information

|
Heidelberg Materials AG
/ Share buy-back programme
Heidelberg Materials AG: Release of a capital market information
15.07.2024 / 08:45 CET/CEST
In the period from July 8, 2024 up to and including July 12, 2024, a total of 132,004 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of Heidelberg Materials AG.
The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case:
|Date
|Total number of
shares purchased
|Daily weighted average
purchase price (€)
|Purchased
volume (€)
|Venue
|08/07/2024
|1,481
|98.8168
|146,347.68
|CEUX
|08/07/2024
|13,519
|99.0844
|1,339,522.00
|XETA
|09/07/2024
|11,476
|98.4133
|1,129,391.03
|CEUX
|09/07/2024
|31,524
|98.5792
|3,107,610.70
|XETA
|10/07/2024
|16,906
|97.9500
|1,655,942.70
|CEUX
|10/07/2024
|24,094
|97.8826
|2,358,383.36
|XETA
|11/07/2024
|9,675
|99.2000
|959,760.00
|CEUX
|11/07/2024
|18,325
|99.1804
|1,817,480.83
|XETA
|12/07/2024
|1,533
|99.7410
|152,902.95
|CEUX
|12/07/2024
|3,471
|99.7619
|346,273.55
|XETA
|Total
|132,004
|98.5850
|13,013,614.34
|
