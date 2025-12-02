EQS-CMS: Heidelberg Materials AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Heidelberg Materials AG / Share buy-back programme

Heidelberg Materials AG: Release of a capital market information



02.12.2025 / 11:04 CET/CEST

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Final notification for the second tranche of the share buyback programme announced on 4 June 2025

Heidelberg Materials AG

Berliner Strasse 6, 69120 Heidelberg

On 1 December 2025, Heidelberg Materials AG has completed the acquisition of shares in Heidelberg Materials AG under the second tranche of the share buyback programme announced on 4 June 2025 in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

As part of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, a total of 2,065,695 shares (ISIN DE0006047004) were acquired. This corresponds to approx. 1.16% of the company's share capital. The average purchase price per share paid on the stock exchange (excluding incidental acquisition costs) was approx. EUR 194.8553. The total consideration (including incidental acquisition costs) of the repurchased shares was EUR 400,003,017.34.

The shares were repurchased by an independent credit institution commissioned by Heidelberg Materials AG exclusively via stock exchange trading in compliance with the trading conditions of Article 3 of EU Regulation 2016/1052.

Information on the transactions relating to the share buyback programme is also published on the website of Heidelberg Materials AG (https://www.heidelbergmaterials.com/en) under the category "Investor Relations/Share/Share buyback".

We will provide information about the start of the next tranche of the buyback programme in a separate notification.

Heidelberg, 2 December 2025

The Managing Board