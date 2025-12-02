Heidelberg Materials Aktie

Heidelberg Materials für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 604700 / ISIN: DE0006047004

02.12.2025 11:04:13

EQS-CMS: Heidelberg Materials AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Heidelberg Materials AG / Share buy-back programme
Heidelberg Materials AG: Release of a capital market information

02.12.2025 / 11:04 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Final notification for the second tranche of the share buyback programme announced on 4 June 2025

Heidelberg Materials AG

Berliner Strasse 6, 69120 Heidelberg

 

On 1 December 2025, Heidelberg Materials AG has completed the acquisition of shares in Heidelberg Materials AG under the second tranche of the share buyback programme announced on 4 June 2025 in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

As part of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, a total of 2,065,695 shares (ISIN DE0006047004) were acquired. This corresponds to approx. 1.16% of the company's share capital. The average purchase price per share paid on the stock exchange (excluding incidental acquisition costs) was approx. EUR 194.8553. The total consideration (including incidental acquisition costs) of the repurchased shares was EUR 400,003,017.34.

The shares were repurchased by an independent credit institution commissioned by Heidelberg Materials AG exclusively via stock exchange trading in compliance with the trading conditions of Article 3 of EU Regulation 2016/1052.

Information on the transactions relating to the share buyback programme is also published on the website of Heidelberg Materials AG (https://www.heidelbergmaterials.com/en) under the category "Investor Relations/Share/Share buyback".

We will provide information about the start of the next tranche of the buyback programme in a separate notification.

 

Heidelberg, 2 December 2025

The Managing Board

 


02.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Materials AG
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelbergmaterials.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2238804  02.12.2025 CET/CEST

