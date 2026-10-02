EQS-CMS: Heidelberg Materials AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Heidelberg Materials AG / Share buy-back programme

Heidelberg Materials AG: Release of a capital market information



02.10.2026 / 09:59 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Final notification for the third tranche of the share buyback programme announced on 20 May 2026

Heidelberg Materials AG

Berliner Strasse 6, 69120 Heidelberg

On 1 October 2026, Heidelberg Materials AG has completed the acquisition of shares in Heidelberg Materials AG under the third tranche of the share buyback programme announced on 20 May 2026 in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

As part of the third tranche of the share buyback programme, a total of 2,739,278 shares (ISIN DE0006047004) were acquired. This corresponds to approx. 1.55% of the company's share capital. The average purchase price per share paid on the stock exchange (excluding incidental purchase costs) was approx. EUR 163.5467. The total consideration (excluding incidental purchase costs) of the repurchased shares was EUR 447,999,950.35.

The shares were repurchased by an independent credit institution commissioned by Heidelberg Materials AG exclusively via stock exchange trading in compliance with the trading conditions of Article 3 of EU Regulation 2016/1052.

With the completion of the third and final tranche, the share buyback programme announced on 21 February 2024 with a total volume of up to EUR 1.2 billion (excluding incidental purchase costs) has been completed in its entirety.

Information on the transactions relating to the share buyback programme is also published on the website of Heidelberg Materials AG (https://www.heidelbergmaterials.com/en) under the category "Investor Relations/Share and bonds/Share buyback".

Heidelberg, 2 October 2026

The Managing Board