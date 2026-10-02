Heidelberg Materials Aktie
WKN: 604700 / ISIN: DE0006047004
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02.10.2026 09:59:21
EQS-CMS: Heidelberg Materials AG: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Heidelberg Materials AG
/ Share buy-back programme
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Final notification for the third tranche of the share buyback programme announced on 20 May 2026
Heidelberg Materials AG
Berliner Strasse 6, 69120 Heidelberg
On 1 October 2026, Heidelberg Materials AG has completed the acquisition of shares in Heidelberg Materials AG under the third tranche of the share buyback programme announced on 20 May 2026 in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
As part of the third tranche of the share buyback programme, a total of 2,739,278 shares (ISIN DE0006047004) were acquired. This corresponds to approx. 1.55% of the company's share capital. The average purchase price per share paid on the stock exchange (excluding incidental purchase costs) was approx. EUR 163.5467. The total consideration (excluding incidental purchase costs) of the repurchased shares was EUR 447,999,950.35.
The shares were repurchased by an independent credit institution commissioned by Heidelberg Materials AG exclusively via stock exchange trading in compliance with the trading conditions of Article 3 of EU Regulation 2016/1052.
With the completion of the third and final tranche, the share buyback programme announced on 21 February 2024 with a total volume of up to EUR 1.2 billion (excluding incidental purchase costs) has been completed in its entirety.
Information on the transactions relating to the share buyback programme is also published on the website of Heidelberg Materials AG (https://www.heidelbergmaterials.com/en) under the category "Investor Relations/Share and bonds/Share buyback".
Heidelberg, 2 October 2026
The Managing Board
02.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Heidelberg Materials AG
|Berliner Straße 6
|69120 Heidelberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.heidelbergmaterials.com
|LEI Code:
|LZ2C6E0W5W7LQMX5ZI37
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2409550 02.10.2026 CET/CEST
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