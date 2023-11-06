EQS-CMS: HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: HelloFresh SE / Share Buy Back

HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information



06.11.2023 / 19:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 2nd Interim Report

The management board of HelloFresh SE (ISIN: DE000A161408) (the “Company”), with the consent of the Company’s supervisory board, resolved on 25 October 2023 to introduce a buy-back in the Company’s shares between 26 October 2023 and 31 December 2024, at the latest. On the same date, the Company announced the terms of this program in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 30 October 2023 to (and including) 03 November 2023, shares were repurchased under the program by Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG on Xetra as follows:

Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Volume-Weighted Average Purchase Price (EUR)1 30 October 2023 37,250 21.3484 31 October 2023 37,250 20.6803 01 November 2023 20,000 20.6489 02 November 2023 35,510 21.3668 03 November 2023 35,000 21.7052

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions are available on the share section of the Company’s investor relations website (https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/1700/buy-back-2023_2024.html).

Berlin, Germany, 06 November 2023

HelloFresh SE