|
22.07.2024 17:45:01
EQS-CMS: HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: HelloFresh SE
/ Share Buy Back
Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 39th Interim Report
The management board of HelloFresh SE (ISIN: DE000A161408) (the “Company”), with the consent of the Company’s supervisory board, resolved on 25 October 2023 to introduce a buy-back in the Company’s shares between 26 October 2023 and 31 December 2024, at the latest. On the same date, the Company announced the terms of this program in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
In the period from 15 July 2024 to (and including) 19 July 2024, shares were repurchased under the program by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG on Xetra as follows:
1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.
Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions are available on the share section of the Company’s investor relations website (https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/1700/buy-back-2023_2024.html).
Berlin, Germany, 22 July 2024
HelloFresh SE
22.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HelloFresh SE
|Prinzenstraße 89
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hellofreshgroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1951425 22.07.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu HelloFreshmehr Nachrichten
|
17:45
|EQS-CMS: HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
17:45
|EQS-CMS: HelloFresh SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
10:04
|MDAX-Papier HelloFresh-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in HelloFresh von vor einem Jahr verloren (finanzen.at)
|
19.07.24
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: MDAX notiert schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
19.07.24
|MDAX aktuell: MDAX nachmittags leichter (finanzen.at)
|
19.07.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: MDAX zeigt sich mittags schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
18.07.24
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: MDAX beendet den Handel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
18.07.24
|MDAX aktuell: MDAX im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu HelloFreshmehr Analysen
|12.07.24
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.07.24
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.06.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|23.05.24
|HelloFresh Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.05.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.07.24
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.07.24
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.06.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|23.05.24
|HelloFresh Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.05.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.04.24
|HelloFresh Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.04.24
|HelloFresh Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.04.24
|HelloFresh Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.04.24
|HelloFresh Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.04.24
|HelloFresh Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.06.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|15.05.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.04.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|25.04.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|25.04.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.07.24
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.07.24
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.05.24
|HelloFresh Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.05.24
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.04.24
|HelloFresh Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|HelloFresh
|5,86
|0,41%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBiden zieht Kandidatur zurück: ATX schließt höher -- DAX zuletzt im Plus -- Asiens Börsen enden uneins
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten zum Wochenauftakt Gewinne. Die Wall Street zeigt sich in der neuen Woche mit positiven Vorzeichen. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart uneinig.