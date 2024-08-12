12.08.2024 16:53:54

EQS-CMS: HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: HelloFresh SE / Share Buy Back
HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information

12.08.2024 / 16:53 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 42nd Interim Report

 

 

The management board of HelloFresh SE (ISIN: DE000A161408) (the “Company”), with the consent of the Company’s supervisory board, resolved on 25 October 2023 to introduce a buy-back in the Company’s shares between 26 October 2023 and 31 December 2024, at the latest. On the same date, the Company announced the terms of this program in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

In the period from 05 August 2024 to (and including) 09 August 2024, shares were repurchased under the program by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG on Xetra as follows:

 

Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Volume-Weighted Average Purchase Price (EUR)1
05 August 2024  78,984   5.0641
06 August 2024  79,268   5.0453
07 August 2024  74,798   5.3475
08 August 2024  74,275   5.3851
09 August 2024  76,291   5.2429

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

 

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions are available on the share section of the Company’s investor relations website (https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/1700/buy-back-2023_2024.html).

 

 

Berlin, Germany, 12 August 2024

 

HelloFresh SE

 


12.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1966229  12.08.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1966229&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu HelloFreshmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu HelloFreshmehr Analysen

12:37 HelloFresh Hold Deutsche Bank AG
07.08.24 HelloFresh Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.07.24 HelloFresh Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.07.24 HelloFresh Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.06.24 HelloFresh Sell UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

HelloFresh 5,39 6,31% HelloFresh

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schließt wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich zum Wochenstart freundlich. In Deutschland pendelte der DAX derweil um die Nulllinie. An den US-Börsen geht es am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Märkte fanden am Montag keine gemeinsamen Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten