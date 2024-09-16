EQS-CMS: HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information

16.09.2024 18:12:33

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 47th Interim Report

 

 

The management board of HelloFresh SE (ISIN: DE000A161408) (the “Company”), with the consent of the Company’s supervisory board, resolved on 25 October 2023 to introduce a buy-back in the Company’s shares between 26 October 2023 and 31 December 2024, at the latest. On the same date, the Company announced the terms of this program in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

In the period from 09 September 2024 to (and including) 13 September 2024, shares were repurchased under the program by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG on Xetra as follows:

 

Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Volume-Weighted Average Purchase Price (EUR)1
09 September 2024  50,434   6.9392
10 September 2024  52,676   6.6437
11 September 2024  46,492   7.5276
12 September 2024  44,848   7.8035
13 September 2024  44,450   7.8684

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

 

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions are available on the share section of the Company’s investor relations website (https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/1700/buy-back-2023_2024.html).

 

 

Berlin, Germany, 16 September 2024

 

HelloFresh SE

 


Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
