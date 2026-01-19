EQS-CMS: HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information

HelloFresh Aktie
Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 56th Interim Report
The management board of HelloFresh SE (ISIN: DE000A161408) (the “Company”), with the consent of the Company’s supervisory board, resolved on 23 December 2024 to launch an additional buy-back of Company shares between 02 January 2025 and 31 December 2025, at the latest. On 13 August 2025 the management board of the Company, with the consent of the Company’s supervisory board, resolved to extend its duration until 31 December 2026 at the latest. On the same date, the Company announced the terms of this extended and increased program in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
In the period from 12 January 2026 to (and including) 16 January 2026, shares were repurchased under the program by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG on Xetra as follows:
1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.
Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions are available on the share section of the Company’s investor relations website (https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/HelloFresh/English/1800/share-buy-back-2025.html).
Berlin, Germany, 19 January 2026
HelloFresh SE
