EQS-CMS: HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: HelloFresh SE / Share Buy Back

HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information



11.03.2026 / 16:13 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 64th Interim Report

The management board of HelloFresh SE (ISIN: DE000A161408) (the “Company”), with the consent of the Company’s supervisory board, resolved on 23 December 2024 to launch an additional buy-back of Company shares between 2 January 2025 and 31 December 2025, at the latest. On 13 August 2025 the management board of the Company, with the consent of the Company’s supervisory board, resolved to extend its duration until 31 December 2026 at the latest. On the same date, the Company announced the terms of this extended and increased program in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 9 March 2026 to (and including) 11 March 2026, shares were repurchased under the program by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG on Xetra as follows:

Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Volume-Weighted Average Purchase Price (EUR)1 9 March 2026 81,584 4.9020 10 March 2026 82,541 4.8438 11 March 2026 11,671 4.7286

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions are available on the share section of the Company’s investor relations website (https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/share-buy-back-2025#sharebuyback25).

From 2 January 2025 to (and including) 11 March 2026, 20,282,554 shares of the Company for a total of EUR 152 million (excluding costs incidental to the share repurchases) were repurchased under this share buy-back program. Of these, 15,900,000 shares were repurchased following the respective authorization granted by the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 6 June 2025. Consequently, this share buy-back program has concluded.

Berlin, Germany, 11 March 2026

HelloFresh SE