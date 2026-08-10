HORNBACH Aktie
WKN: 608340 / ISIN: DE0006083405
|
10.08.2026 15:33:23
EQS-CMS: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
/ Disclosure of information on transactions relating to a buy-back programme pursuant to Art. 2 (3) sentence 1 in conjunction with (2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 / Share Buy-back – 4th Interim Announcement
Subject: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Disclosure of information on transactions relating to a buy-back programme pursuant to Art. 2 (3) sentence 1 in conjunction with (2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Information on issuer and content:
Name: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Address: Hornbachstr. 11, 76879 Bornheim
Content of the publication: Transactions relating to a buy-back programme
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 2 (3) sentence 1 in conjunction with (2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Information on transactions relating to a buy-back programme – 4th interim announcement
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (the “Company”) disclosed the commencement of its buy-back programme as of 16 July 2026 by an announcement pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on 10 July 2026.
From 16 July 2026 to 07 August 2026 (both dates inclusive), a total number of 53,650 shares have been acquired in the course of the buy-back programme.
The acquisition of the shares was conducted by COMMERZBANK Aktiengesellschaft, which was instructed by the Company, solely through the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
From 16 July 2026 to 07 August 2026, the total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume, each set out on a daily basis, amounted to:
Information with respect to the transactions relating to the buy-back programme (including a detailed overview of each transaction) are disclosed in accordance with Art. 2 (3) sentence 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on the Company’s website (www.hornbach-holding.de) under the “Investor Relations” section.
Bornheim (Palatinate), 10 August 2026
HORNBACH Management AG
The Management Board
10.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
|Hornbachstraße 11
|76879 Bornheim (Pfalz)
|Germany
|LEI Code:
|529900EGQZ79V21LBL44
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2380148 10.08.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu HORNBACH Holding
|
10.08.26
|EQS-CMS: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
10.08.26
|EQS-CMS: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
03.08.26
|EQS-CMS: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
03.08.26
|EQS-CMS: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
29.07.26
|EQS-DD: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Krzysztof Kowalski, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
29.07.26
|EQS-DD: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Krzysztof Kowalski, buy (EQS Group)
|
27.07.26
|EQS-CMS: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
27.07.26
|EQS-CMS: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
Analysen zu HORNBACH Holding
|26.06.26
|HORNBACH Add
|Baader Bank
|22.06.26
|HORNBACH Halten
|DZ BANK
|22.06.26
|HORNBACH Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.06.26
|HORNBACH Add
|Baader Bank
|19.05.26
|HORNBACH Add
|Baader Bank
|26.06.26
|HORNBACH Add
|Baader Bank
|22.06.26
|HORNBACH Halten
|DZ BANK
|22.06.26
|HORNBACH Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.06.26
|HORNBACH Add
|Baader Bank
|19.05.26
|HORNBACH Add
|Baader Bank
|26.06.26
|HORNBACH Add
|Baader Bank
|19.06.26
|HORNBACH Add
|Baader Bank
|19.05.26
|HORNBACH Add
|Baader Bank
|25.03.26
|HORNBACH Add
|Baader Bank
|23.03.26
|HORNBACH Add
|Baader Bank
|22.06.26
|HORNBACH Halten
|DZ BANK
|22.06.26
|HORNBACH Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.05.26
|HORNBACH Halten
|DZ BANK
|26.03.26
|HORNBACH Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.12.25
|HORNBACH Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|HORNBACH Holding
|84,10
|-1,06%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht wenig bewegt in den Feierabend -- DAX schließlich kaum verändert -- Leichte Verluste an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart unentschlossen. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich ohne klare Richtung. Die US-Börsen gaben nach. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchen am Montag Gewinne.