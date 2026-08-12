HORNBACH Aktie

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WKN: 608340 / ISIN: DE0006083405

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12.08.2026 14:45:03

EQS-CMS: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Disclosure of information on transactions relating to a buy-back programme pursuant to Art. 2 (3) sentence 1 in conjunction with (2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 / Share Buy-back – 5th Interim Announcement and Temporary Suspension
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

12.08.2026 / 14:45 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Subject:    HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Disclosure of information on transactions relating to a buy-back programme pursuant to Art. 2 (3) sentence 1 in conjunction with (2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information on issuer and content:

Name: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

Address: Hornbachstr. 11, 76879 Bornheim

Content of the publication: Transactions relating to a buy-back programme

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 2 (3) sentence 1 in conjunction with (2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information on transactions relating to a buy-back programme – 5th interim announcement and temporary suspension

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (the “Company”) disclosed the commencement of its buy-back programme as of 16 July 2026 by an announcement pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on 10 July 2026.

From 16 July 2026 to 11 August 2026 (both dates inclusive), a total number of 60,000 shares have been acquired in the course of the buy-back programme.

The acquisition of the shares was conducted by COMMERZBANK Aktiengesellschaft, which was instructed by the Company, solely through the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

From 16 July 2026 to 11 August 2026, the total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume, each set out on a daily basis, amounted to:

 

Date Total number of repurchased shares (number) Weighted
average price
(EUR)		 Aggregated
volume
(EUR)
07/16/2026 2,331 80.0554 186,609.20
07/17/2026 3,782 80.0733 302,837.20
07/20/2026 3,584 80.1874 287,391.70
07/21/2026 2,500 79.5986 198,996.40
07/22/2026 3,619 79.9657 289,395.70
07/23/2026 3,547 79.9759 283,674.50
07/24/2026 2,106 80.2305 168,965.50
07/27/2026 3,517 81.6897 287,302.80
07/28/2026 3,538 82.9161 293,357.30
07/29/2026 3,360 83.8500 281,735.90
07/30/2026 3,664 86.1281 315,573.50
07/31/2026 3,559 83.7887 298,204.00
08/03/2026 3,603 85.0139 306,305.00
08/04/2026 2,069 84.7219 175,289.70
08/05/2026 3,634 84.5278 307,174.00
08/06/2026 3,680 84.9252 312,524.70
08/07/2026 1,557 85.2146 132,679.20
08/10/2026 3,735 84.9276 317,204.50
08/11/2026 2,615 85.0044 222,286.50
Total 60,000 82.7918 4,967,507.30

The Company has decided to temporarily suspend the buy-back programme following the most recent buy-backs made on 11 August 2026 and to resume the programme at a later date this year.

Information with respect to the transactions relating to the buy-back programme (including a detailed overview of each transaction) are disclosed in accordance with Art. 2 (3) sentence 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on the Company’s website (www.hornbach-holding.de) under the “Investor Relations” section.

Bornheim (Palatinate), 12 August 2026

HORNBACH Management AG

The Management Board


12.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Hornbachstraße 11
76879 Bornheim (Pfalz)
Germany
LEI Code: 529900EGQZ79V21LBL44

 
End of News EQS News Service

2381602  12.08.2026 CET/CEST

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