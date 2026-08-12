HORNBACH Aktie
WKN: 608340 / ISIN: DE0006083405
|
12.08.2026 14:45:03
EQS-CMS: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
/ Disclosure of information on transactions relating to a buy-back programme pursuant to Art. 2 (3) sentence 1 in conjunction with (2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 / Share Buy-back – 5th Interim Announcement and Temporary Suspension
Subject: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Disclosure of information on transactions relating to a buy-back programme pursuant to Art. 2 (3) sentence 1 in conjunction with (2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Information on issuer and content:
Name: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Address: Hornbachstr. 11, 76879 Bornheim
Content of the publication: Transactions relating to a buy-back programme
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 2 (3) sentence 1 in conjunction with (2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Information on transactions relating to a buy-back programme – 5th interim announcement and temporary suspension
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (the “Company”) disclosed the commencement of its buy-back programme as of 16 July 2026 by an announcement pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on 10 July 2026.
From 16 July 2026 to 11 August 2026 (both dates inclusive), a total number of 60,000 shares have been acquired in the course of the buy-back programme.
The acquisition of the shares was conducted by COMMERZBANK Aktiengesellschaft, which was instructed by the Company, solely through the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
From 16 July 2026 to 11 August 2026, the total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume, each set out on a daily basis, amounted to:
The Company has decided to temporarily suspend the buy-back programme following the most recent buy-backs made on 11 August 2026 and to resume the programme at a later date this year.
Information with respect to the transactions relating to the buy-back programme (including a detailed overview of each transaction) are disclosed in accordance with Art. 2 (3) sentence 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on the Company’s website (www.hornbach-holding.de) under the “Investor Relations” section.
Bornheim (Palatinate), 12 August 2026
HORNBACH Management AG
The Management Board
12.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
|Hornbachstraße 11
|76879 Bornheim (Pfalz)
|Germany
|LEI Code:
|529900EGQZ79V21LBL44
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2381602 12.08.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu HORNBACH Holding
|
12.08.26
|EQS-CMS: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
12.08.26
|EQS-CMS: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
10.08.26
|EQS-CMS: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
10.08.26
|EQS-CMS: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
03.08.26
|EQS-CMS: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
03.08.26
|EQS-CMS: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
29.07.26
|EQS-DD: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Krzysztof Kowalski, buy (EQS Group)
|
29.07.26
|EQS-DD: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Krzysztof Kowalski, Kauf (EQS Group)
Analysen zu HORNBACH Holding
|26.06.26
|HORNBACH Add
|Baader Bank
|22.06.26
|HORNBACH Halten
|DZ BANK
|22.06.26
|HORNBACH Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.06.26
|HORNBACH Add
|Baader Bank
|19.05.26
|HORNBACH Add
|Baader Bank
|26.06.26
|HORNBACH Add
|Baader Bank
|22.06.26
|HORNBACH Halten
|DZ BANK
|22.06.26
|HORNBACH Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.06.26
|HORNBACH Add
|Baader Bank
|19.05.26
|HORNBACH Add
|Baader Bank
|26.06.26
|HORNBACH Add
|Baader Bank
|19.06.26
|HORNBACH Add
|Baader Bank
|19.05.26
|HORNBACH Add
|Baader Bank
|25.03.26
|HORNBACH Add
|Baader Bank
|23.03.26
|HORNBACH Add
|Baader Bank
|22.06.26
|HORNBACH Halten
|DZ BANK
|22.06.26
|HORNBACH Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.05.26
|HORNBACH Halten
|DZ BANK
|26.03.26
|HORNBACH Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.12.25
|HORNBACH Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|HORNBACH Holding
|82,80
|0,73%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen letztlich stärker -- ATX geht fester in den Feierabend -- DAX schließlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Donnerstag zu. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich mit positiven Vorzeichen. In Fernost zeigten sich die Börsen uneinheitlich.