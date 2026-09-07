EQS-CMS: HUGO BOSS AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: HUGO BOSS AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014(MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

HUGO BOSS AG: Release of a capital market information



07.09.2026 / 08:46 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014(MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052



Information on share buyback program - Interim Report 1



In the time period from 31 August 2026 until and including 04 September 2026, a number of 69,501 shares of HUGO BOSS AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of HUGO BOSS AG; HUGO BOSS AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 21 August 2026 the start of the share buyback effective 24 August 2026.



Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR Trading Venue (MIC code) 31 August 2026 12,211 38.8047 473,844.19 XETA 31 August 2026 224 38.7700 8,684.48 TQEX 31 August 2026 741 38.7989 28,749.98 CEUX 31 August 2026 197 38.7700 7,637.69 AQEU 01 September 2026 11,445 38.9902 446,242.84 XETA 01 September 2026 739 38.9869 28,811.32 TQEX 01 September 2026 2,362 38.9864 92,085.88 CEUX 01 September 2026 774 38.9929 30,180.50 AQEU 02 September 2026 12,097 39.2429 474,721.36 XETA 02 September 2026 2,356 39.2478 92,467.82 CEUX 03 September 2026 10,753 38.9186 418,491.71 XETA 03 September 2026 2,224 38.9097 86,535.17 CEUX 04 September 2026 13,378 38.7647 518,594.16 XETA

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 24 August 2026 until and including 04 September 2026 amounts to 164,852 shares.



Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at: https://group.hugoboss.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback.



The purchase of the shares of HUGO BOSS AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by HUGO BOSS AG.



Metzingen, 7 September 2026



HUGO BOSS AG



The Managing Board







07.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News