EQS-CMS: IMMOFINANZ AG: Other admission duties to follow

13.06.2022 18:35:31
/ Notification on buy-back program
Vienna, 13 June 2022
Publication pursuant to section 65 para 1a Austrian Stock Corporation Act,
IMMOFINANZ AG intends to carry out a share buyback program based on the authorisation by the shareholders meeting dated 01 October 2020 pursuant to section 65 para 1 no 8 Austrian Stock Corporation Act. Repurchases of shares in the course of the share buyback program 2022 will be carried out by IMMOFINANZ AG.
Date of the authorisation by the shareholders meeting pursuant to section 65 para 1 no 8 Austrian Stock Corporation Act:
Date and publication of the authorisation:
Commencement and anticipated duration:
Class of Shares:
Intended Volume:
Purchase price:
Form of repurchase:
Purpose of the repurchase:
Consequences for the admission of IMMOFINANZ shares to stock exchanges:
The repurchase is lead-managed by a credit institution which makes its decision on the time of acquisition independently from the Company and which has to comply with the conditions for trading as defined in article 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 08 March 2016.
Disclosure according to section 5 para 4 Austrian Publication Regulation 2018: The details to be published pursuant to section 7 Austrian Publication Regulation 2018 regarding the transactions carried out in the course of this share buyback program as well as amendments of the share buyback program (as the case may be) to be published pursuant to section 6 Publication Regulation 2018, will be published on the website of IMMOFINANZ AG (https://immofinanz.com/en/investor-relations/shares/repurchase-sale-of-treasury-shares).
This announcement does not constitute a public offer to acquire IMMOFINANZ shares and does neither obligate the Company nor one of its subsidiaries to accept offers to purchase IMMOFINANZ shares.
For requests please contact:
Bettina Schragl
13.06.2022
|English
|IMMOFINANZ AG
|Wienerbergstraße 9
|1100 Vienna
|Austria
|http://www.immofinanz.com
1374577 13.06.2022
|08.04.22
|IMMOFINANZ buy
|Erste Group Bank
|30.07.21
|IMMOFINANZ kaufen
|Erste Group Bank
|15.09.20
|IMMOFINANZ accumulate
|Erste Group Bank
|29.07.20
|IMMOFINANZ kaufen
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|21.07.20
|IMMOFINANZ neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
