|
08.07.2022 10:18:55
EQS-CMS: IMMOFINANZ AG: Other admission duties to follow
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG
/ Notice pursuant to section 120 para 2 item 1 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018
Notice pursuant to section 120 para 2 item 1 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018
As at the date of the notice convening the 29th ordinary shareholders meeting on 14 June 2022 the company had issued 138,650,327 non-par value bearer shares and IMMOFINANZ AG held 1,028 treasury shares. Hence the number of exercisable voting rights was 138,649,299 voting rights.
On 30 June 2022 IMMOFINANZ AG announced pursuant to section 135 para 1 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 that 19,384 shares had been issued from conditional capital to the holders of the convertible bonds due 2024 following the exercise of conversion rights. Thus the total number of non-par value bearer shares issued by the company amounts to 138,669,711.
In the course of the ongoing share buyback program 2022 IMMOFINANZ AG purchased further 423,954 IMMOFINANZ-shares between 20 June 2022 and 07 July 2022.
According to section 120 para 2 item 1 Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 it is hereby announced that IMMOFINANZ AG has issued 138,669,711 shares. As per today, IMMOFINANZ AG holds 424,982 IMMOFINANZ-shares. Voting rights with respect to these shares may not be exercised (section 65 para 5 Austrian Stock Corporation Act), thus the number of exercisable voting rights is 138,244,729.
For further information with regard to the 29th ordinary shareholders meeting please refer to the published documents.
For additional information contact:
Bettina Schragl
08.07.2022
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IMMOFINANZ AG
|Wienerbergstraße 9
|1100 Vienna
|Austria
|Internet:
|http://www.immofinanz.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1393761 08.07.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IMMOFINANZmehr Nachrichten
|
10:18
|EQS-CMS: IMMOFINANZ AG: Other admission duties to follow (EQS Group)
|
10:18
|EQS-CMS: IMMOFINANZ AG: Sonstige Zulassungsfolgepflichten (EQS Group)
|
30.06.22
|EQS-NVR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtstimmrechte nach § 135 Abs. 1 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
30.06.22
|EQS-NVR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
24.06.22
|IMMOFINANZ-Aktie legt zu: Immobilien im Milliardenwert sollen veräußert werden (APA)
|
24.06.22
|EQS-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ announces strategy update (EQS Group)
|
24.06.22
|EQS-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ stellt Strategie-Update vor (EQS Group)
|
21.06.22
|EQS-AGM: IMMOFINANZ AG: Supplements to the agenda to the already convened 29th Ordinary Shareholders Meeting (EQS Group)
Analysen zu IMMOFINANZmehr Analysen
|08.04.22
|IMMOFINANZ buy
|Erste Group Bank
|30.07.21
|IMMOFINANZ kaufen
|Erste Group Bank
|15.09.20
|IMMOFINANZ accumulate
|Erste Group Bank
|29.07.20
|IMMOFINANZ kaufen
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|21.07.20
|IMMOFINANZ neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.04.22
|IMMOFINANZ buy
|Erste Group Bank
|30.07.21
|IMMOFINANZ kaufen
|Erste Group Bank
|15.09.20
|IMMOFINANZ accumulate
|Erste Group Bank
|29.07.20
|IMMOFINANZ kaufen
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|21.07.20
|IMMOFINANZ neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.07.21
|IMMOFINANZ kaufen
|Erste Group Bank
|15.09.20
|IMMOFINANZ accumulate
|Erste Group Bank
|29.07.20
|IMMOFINANZ kaufen
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|25.03.20
|IMMOFINANZ add
|Baader Bank
|02.10.17
|IMMOFINANZ kaufen
|Erste Group Bank
|08.04.22
|IMMOFINANZ buy
|Erste Group Bank
|14.12.17
|IMMOFINANZ Hold
|Baader Bank
|15.11.17
|IMMOFINANZ Hold
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|24.04.17
|IMMOFINANZ verkaufen
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|20.12.16
|IMMOFINANZ Kauf
|Baader Bank
|21.07.20
|IMMOFINANZ neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.03.18
|IMMOFINANZ Hold
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|14.11.17
|IMMOFINANZ Kauf
|Baader Bank
|25.04.17
|IMMOFINANZ Hold
|Baader Bank
|16.02.17
|IMMOFINANZ Hold
|Baader Bank
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IMMOFINANZ
|14,63
|0,90%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten stärker als erwartet: Wall Street volatil -- ATX verabschiedet sich fester von der Handelswoche -- DAX letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich positiv
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss vor dem Wochenende fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. Der Dow Jones wechselt häufig das Vorzeichen. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich mit positiver Tendenz.