08.07.2022 10:18:55

EQS-CMS: IMMOFINANZ AG: Other admission duties to follow

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG / Notice pursuant to section 120 para 2 item 1 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018
IMMOFINANZ AG: Other admission duties to follow

08.07.2022 / 10:18
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice pursuant to section 120 para 2 item 1 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018

IMMOFINANZ AG: Change in number of exercisable voting rights 

ISIN: AT0000A21KS2

As at the date of the notice convening the 29th ordinary shareholders meeting on 14 June 2022 the company had issued 138,650,327 non-par value bearer shares and IMMOFINANZ AG held 1,028 treasury shares. Hence the number of exercisable voting rights was 138,649,299 voting rights.

On 30 June 2022 IMMOFINANZ AG announced pursuant to section 135 para 1 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 that 19,384 shares had been issued from conditional capital to the holders of the convertible bonds due 2024 following the exercise of conversion rights. Thus the total number of non-par value bearer shares issued by the company amounts to 138,669,711.

In the course of the ongoing share buyback program 2022 IMMOFINANZ AG purchased further 423,954 IMMOFINANZ-shares between 20 June 2022 and 07 July 2022.

According to section 120 para 2 item 1 Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 it is hereby announced that IMMOFINANZ AG has issued 138,669,711 shares. As per today, IMMOFINANZ AG holds 424,982 IMMOFINANZ-shares. Voting rights with respect to these shares may not be exercised (section 65 para 5 Austrian Stock Corporation Act), thus the number of exercisable voting rights is 138,244,729.

For further information with regard to the 29th ordinary shareholders meeting please refer to the published documents.

 

For additional information contact:

Bettina Schragl
Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290
M +43 (0)699 1685 7290
communications@immofinanz.com
investor@immofinanz.com

 

 

 


08.07.2022

Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 9
1100 Vienna
Austria
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1393761  08.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1393761&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

