04.03.2024 11:57:31

EQS-CMS: Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Infineon Technologies AG / Infineon Technologies AG / share buybacks from 26 February 2024 to 1 March 2024
Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

04.03.2024 / 11:57 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Infineon Technologies AG:
 

Neubiberg 4 March 2024

 

Share Buyback Program 2024 – Week 1 from 26 February 2024 to 1 March 2024 / 1st Interim Report

 

Announcement pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no 2016/1052

 

 

In the period from 26 February 2024 to 1 March 2024, a number of 2,378,191 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2024 that has been published by the announcement dated 26 February 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. The buyback is carried out on behalf of Infineon Technologies AG by an independent credit institution via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

 

 

Shares were acquired as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2024

Date Aggregated volume
(Number of shares)		 Weighted average
share price (EUR)		 Trading venue
26 February 2024 460,000 33.1210 Xetra
27 February 2024 437,000 34.0195 Xetra
28 February 2024 642,000 33.3221 Xetra
29 February 2024 719,776 33.1393 Xetra
1 March 2024 119,415 33.6311 Xetra

 

Detailed information on the individual transactions pursuant Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the Infineon Technologies AG website at: https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/about-infineon/investor/infineon-share/#share-buyback-program-2024.

 

The total volume of shares which were acquired within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 26 February 2024 until and including 1 March 2024 amounts to 2,378,191 shares.

Infineon Technologies AG

 

The Management Board


04.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG
Am Campeon 1-15
85579 Neubiberg
Germany
Internet: www.infineon.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1850705  04.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1850705&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Infineon AGmehr Nachrichten