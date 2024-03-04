EQS-CMS: Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Infineon Technologies AG / Infineon Technologies AG / share buybacks from 26 February 2024 to 1 March 2024

Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information



04.03.2024 / 11:57 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Infineon Technologies AG:



Neubiberg 4 March 2024

Share Buyback Program 2024 – Week 1 from 26 February 2024 to 1 March 2024 / 1st Interim Report

Announcement pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no 2016/1052

In the period from 26 February 2024 to 1 March 2024, a number of 2,378,191 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2024 that has been published by the announcement dated 26 February 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. The buyback is carried out on behalf of Infineon Technologies AG by an independent credit institution via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2024

Date Aggregated volume

(Number of shares) Weighted average

share price (EUR) Trading venue 26 February 2024 460,000 33.1210 Xetra 27 February 2024 437,000 34.0195 Xetra 28 February 2024 642,000 33.3221 Xetra 29 February 2024 719,776 33.1393 Xetra 1 March 2024 119,415 33.6311 Xetra

Detailed information on the individual transactions pursuant Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the Infineon Technologies AG website at: https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/about-infineon/investor/infineon-share/#share-buyback-program-2024.

The total volume of shares which were acquired within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 26 February 2024 until and including 1 March 2024 amounts to 2,378,191 shares.

Infineon Technologies AG

The Management Board