EQS-CMS: Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

Infineon Technologies AG / share buybacks from 4 March 2024 to 8 March 2024

11.03.2024 / 10:30 CET/CEST

Infineon Technologies AG:

Neubiberg 11 March 2024

Share Buyback Program 2024 – Week 2 from 4 March 2024 to 8 March 2024 / 2nd Interim Report

Announcement pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no 2016/1052

In the period from 4 March 2024 to 8 March 2024, a number of 1,366,912 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2024 that has been published by the announcement dated 26 February 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. The buyback is carried out on behalf of Infineon Technologies AG by an independent credit institution via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2024

Date Aggregated volume

(Number of shares) Weighted average

share price (EUR) Trading venue 4 March 2024 355,000 33.7649 Xetra 5 March 2024 627,470 33.3340 Xetra 6 March 2024 271,547 33.6093 Xetra 7 March 2024 80,345 33.7705 Xetra 8 March 2024 32,550 34.3229 Xetra

Detailed information on the individual transactions pursuant Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the Infineon Technologies AG website at: https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/about-infineon/investor/infineon-share/#share-buyback-program-2024.

The total volume of shares which were acquired within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 26 February 2024 until and including 8 March 2024 amounts to 3,745,103 shares.

Infineon Technologies AG

The Management Board