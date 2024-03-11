|
11.03.2024 10:30:03
EQS-CMS: Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Infineon Technologies AG
/ share buybacks from 4 March 2024 to 8 March 2024
Infineon Technologies AG:
Neubiberg 11 March 2024
Share Buyback Program 2024 – Week 2 from 4 March 2024 to 8 March 2024 / 2nd Interim Report
Announcement pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no 2016/1052
In the period from 4 March 2024 to 8 March 2024, a number of 1,366,912 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2024 that has been published by the announcement dated 26 February 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. The buyback is carried out on behalf of Infineon Technologies AG by an independent credit institution via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Shares were acquired as follows:
Share Buyback Program 2024
Detailed information on the individual transactions pursuant Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the Infineon Technologies AG website at: https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/about-infineon/investor/infineon-share/#share-buyback-program-2024.
The total volume of shares which were acquired within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 26 February 2024 until and including 8 March 2024 amounts to 3,745,103 shares.
Infineon Technologies AG
The Management Board
11.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Infineon Technologies AG
|Am Campeon 1-15
|85579 Neubiberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.infineon.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1855097 11.03.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!