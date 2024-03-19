EQS-CMS: Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Infineon Technologies AG / Share Buybacks from 18 March 2024 - Completion of the Share Buyback Program 2024

Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information



19.03.2024 / 13:30 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Infineon Technologies AG:



Neubiberg 18 March 2024

Share Buyback Program 2024 – Week 4 from 18 March 2024 to 22 March 2024 / 4th Interim Report – Completion of the Share Buyback Program 2024

Announcement pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no 2016/1052

On 18 March 2024, a number of 1,033,710 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2024 that has been published by the announcement dated 26 February 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. The buyback was carried out on behalf of Infineon Technologies AG by an independent credit institution via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2024

Date Aggregated volume

(Number of shares) Weighted average

share price (EUR) Trading venue 18 March 2024 1,033,710 32.0423 Xetra

Detailed information on the individual transactions pursuant Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the Infineon Technologies AG website at: https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/about-infineon/investor/infineon-share/#share-buyback-program-2024.

A total volume of 7 million shares was acquired as planned within the share buyback in the time period from 26 February 2024 until and including 18 March 2024. The Share Buyback Program 2024 thus was completed on 18 March 2024. The total purchase price amounts to EUR 232,872,668, the average purchase price paid per share is EUR 33.27.

Infineon Technologies AG

The Management Board